Johnny Depp and his legal team have vowed to appeal the UK High Court ruling against his libel action case, claiming the decision was “flawed” and “bewildering”.

Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers and executive editor Dan Wootton over damages to his reputation after a 2018 article published in The Sun labelled him a “wife beater”.

Much of the trial looked to assess whether or not Depp had been violent towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34.

Schillings, the British law firm representing Depp, slammed Justice Andrew Nicol’s decision, and hoped the US defamation lawsuit filed against Heard would be more “equitable”.

“This decision is as perverse as it is bewildering,” Schillings said in statement.

“The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr Depp not to appeal this decision.

“In the meantime, we hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry–picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon.”

Throughout the trial, both Heard and Depp accused the other of extreme violence, drug and alcohol abuse and death threats.

Heard claimed Depp assaulted her on at least 14 occasions, claiming he choked, slapped, head-butted, throttled, kicked and punched her.

Heard also claimed Depp would binge illicit substances and morph into “the monster”, a jealous and violent alter ego.

Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle at him that severed the tip of his finger while they were in Australia, and claimed she also defecated in their bed.

Depp’s legal team also released various tapes they argued indicated Heard was violent towards her sister, and one in which she admits to hitting Depp with pots and pans.

In addition to the appeal, Depp has also filed a $US50 million ($71 million) defamation lawsuit against Heard for an opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post.

Despite both actors’ claims against each other, the High Court was only able to rule on whether or not Depp had been violent toward Heard.

What remains clear is that the relationship was toxic for all involved, and will go down in Hollywood history as one of the nastiest and most salacious splits.

Here are some others.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have once again delivered another lesson on how not to navigate a messy, public divorce.

The latest in a number of online swipes came from Fox, who took aim at her former husband of 10 years over his alleged attempts to make her seem like “an absent mother”.

Green, who played David Silver in the iconic ’80s drama, Beverly Hills 90210, posted a Halloween photo on Instagram on Sunday with the couple’s three-year-old son, Journey River.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture?” Fox said in a comment.

“I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.

“You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time,” she said.

Eminem and Mariah Carey The early 2000s brought us an unlikely pairing: “the songbird supreme” and one of the most controversial rappers in the game. The couple sparked dating rumours in 2002, before Eminem confirmed to Rolling Stone that “there’s truth to that”, but that he didn’t “like her as a person”.

True to form, Carey denied the relationship ever occurred, which led to the start of an all-out music war.

Eminem rapped about Carey and her then-husband Nick Cannon for years following the split, name dropping them on his track Bagpipes from Baghdad, and in Superman where he said “What you trying be? My new wife? What, you Mariah? Fly through twice.”

Carey responded by dropping her hit song, Obsessed, where she insinuates that the rapper lied about their relationship and used an Eminem lookalike to play her stalker in the video clip.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

As far as memorable splits go, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston take the cake.

The couple had a strong seven years ruling Tinseltown as one of the most attractive pairings the world had ever seen.

But their reign came to an end when Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2005.

Pitt and Jolie hit it off and a very scandalous, very public affair ensued.

Aniston was painted as the tragic, jilted ex-lover, while Jolie was portrayed as a home-wrecking vixen.

Soon after, Pitt left Aniston and shacked up with Jolie, who he later married in 2014.

The marriage was short-lived and only lasted two years, with the couple sharing six children together.

More than a decade and a half later, Aniston is still struggling to escape her ‘unlucky in love’ trademark.

Despite the cheating scandal, Pitt’s lothario reputation has remained largely untouched.