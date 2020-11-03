Entertainment Celebrity US election: The celebrities backing Trump, and those endorsing Biden
Updated:

It's shaping up to be an explosive US election – and the A-listers are having their say. Photo: TND
Home to Hollywood actors and international pop stars, the United States has a celebrity culture like no other.

With one day to go until the US election on Tuesday (US time), the rich and famous are working hard to persuade voters to support their presidential pick.

Here are the A-listers hoping President Donald Trump snags a second term, and those backing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump supporters

Lil Wayne

American rapper Lil Wayne shocked some fans when he posted a photo with Mr Trump at the White House on Friday.

The platinum plan mentioned by Wayne refers to Mr Trump’s proposals to prosecute the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organisations, and to boost black education and employment.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock, an American country/rock musician, is an avid Trump supporter who plays golf with the President.

The Republican rock star has joined Mr Trump on the campaign trail, performing at a rally just outside his home in Detroit.

Rock describes Mr Trump as “down to earth and cool”.

Jon Voight

Award-winning actor Jon Voight, the father of actor Angelina Jolie, can’t stand Mr Biden.

In a bizarre video that almost looks like he is being held hostage, Voight calls the Democratic leader “evil”.

“Biden is evil. Trump must win,” he said.

“He’s real. He will bring back the people’s trusts.”

Kirstie Alley

American actor Kirstie Alley, from the hit sitcom Cheers, said on Twitter she’s voting for Mr Trump because “he’s not a politician”.

Ted Nugent

Rock singer Ted Nugent, lead guitarist of The Amboy Dukes, has teamed up with Donald Trump Jr on the campaign trail.

He has called Mr Trump “the greatest president in our lifetime”, and believes the billionaire real estate mogul represents “the heart and soul of the best American families out there”.

Jay Cutler, Brett Favre and Jack Nicklaus

Former NFL quarterbacks Jay Cutler and Brett Favre, as well as retired pro golfer Jack Nicklaus, have thrown their support behind Mr Trump.

Mr Nicklaus penned a lengthy endorsement of Mr Trump, in which he claimed the President had “delivered on his promises”.

In a display of solidarity, Cutler shared Nicklaus’s letter on his Instagram page to mixed responses.

Other celebrities backing Mr Trump include comedian Roseanne Barr, rapper Lil Pump, Grey’s Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington and Happy Days actor Scott Baio.

Biden supporters

Lady Gaga 

Pop star and sexual assault survivor advocate Lady Gaga is a long-time Democrat supporter.

She performed for former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, and is set to join Mr Biden for his final campaign event in the crucial swing state of Philadelphia on Monday (US time).

Ahead of Gaga’s rally appearance, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh released a statement on Sunday accusing her of being an “anti-fracking activist”.

Gaga responded on Twitter:

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Fast and Furious actor and retired wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris by interviewing them and posting the footage on social media.

During the interview, Johnson told Ms Harris: “In my opinion, you are a certified badass”.

He said 2020 was the first year he had publicly endorsed a presidential candidate, labelling himself a “registered independent with centrist ideologies”.

Taylor Swift

Pop singer Taylor Swift has been promoting the Democrats more than ever this year, allowing her music to be used in an unofficial campaign video for Mr Biden.

Tom Hanks

In 2016, actor Tom Hanks said it would be a “dark day” if Donald Trump was elected.

Four years later, his views haven’t changed.

Mr Hanks has been a vocal Biden supporter, holding a virtual fundraiser with him in August that raised $US750,000 in just 24 hours.

Lizzo, Cardi B, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Aniston

American singers Lizzo, Bruce Springsteen and Billie Eilish have all publicly endorsed Mr Biden, as have rapper Cardi B and Friends actor Jennifer Aniston.

Lizzo has posted several videos on Instagram urging her followers to vote in the election, while Aniston said she voted for Mr Biden and Ms Harris because: “Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies”.

She also slammed Mr Trump’s record on racism and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science … too many people have died,” Aniston wrote.

