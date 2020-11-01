If anyone could make the Power Rangers sexy, it’s Kylie Jenner.

Jenner and pals pulled out the lycra this Halloween, to become everyone’s favourite 1990s super-ish heroes.

Love it or hate it, you can’t deny Halloween makes for some great ‘gram material, especially if you’re an A-lister with access to all the best costume departments and special effects make-up artists.

Even though it was an October 31 like no other, celebs didn’t fail to disappoint with their costumes.

At the top of the pack, as always, is Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka’s family. This year, they went to visit Mr Wonka.

Heidi Klum and Halloween are synonymous.

This year there were no elaborate costumes, however.

No hours in a make-up chair getting god knows what stuck to her face. This year she just made her own Halloween flick. No biggie.

Lady Gaga got political – and fair enough.

Kendall Jenner did, too – but with Pamela Anderson vibes.

As expected, there was a lot of Tiger King content.

But Kim Kardashian and her clan did it the best. And no, that’s not Kanye in the pic – he was absent from this year’s pic. He didn’t even hologram himself in.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made a classic couple – Swan Lake and Spider-Man.

Lizzo got niche, and went as the famous fly that had a long and well-documented relationship with Mike Pence’s forehead.

Rebel Wilson managed to find the balance between spooky and sexy. And then she brought the LOLs, creating the ‘Rona Warrior’.