Kanye West has raised the stakes for husbands ahead of the upcoming Christmas season, gifting wife Kim Kardashian West what she described as “the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime”.

The internet went into overdrive on Thursday when Kardashian West revealed the heartfelt 40th birthday gift: an uncanilly lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

In an emotional Instagram post titled “a hologram from heaven”, Kardashian praised the surprise gift from her music and fashion mogul husband.

“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad,” she wrote.

The hologram is “so lifelike” that Kardashian West and her famous family were filled with “tears and emotion” as they “watched it over and over”, she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 29, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT



“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together,” Kardashian West wrote.

“Thank you so much, Kanye, for this memory that will last a lifetime.”

The holographic version of Kardashian West’s late attorney father praised his daughter for pursuing a law degree, saying she would “carry on my legacy” as a lawyer.

Kardashian West has successfully lobbied US President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka on prison reform.

Meet Judith Negron, Crystal Munoz and Tynice Nichole Hall. At the recommendation of @AliceMarieFree, @KimKardashian and the @cut_50 team, these 3 mothers were granted clemency by @realDonaldTrump last month and are already using their second chance to pay it forward! pic.twitter.com/4ysQku3Mag — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 4, 2020

The hologram also pointed to Kardashian West’s Armenian heritage and activism, saying “I am a proud Armenian father.”

In typical not-so-humble Kanye West fashion, the hologram also tipped his hat to the rapper as the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”.

How holograms work

The term ‘hologram’ combines two Greek words: ‘holos’, which means whole or complete, and ‘gram’, which means message.

‘Holography’ describes the science of creating a photographic image without using of a lens.

In contrast to a 2D photo, which records just one view via the focused lens of a camera, a hologram uses an an entire light field to recreate a 3D scene.

In 2018, holograms hit the headlines when it was announced that the late ’60s rock’n’roll icon Roy Orbison would headline a hologram-fronted world tour.

The tour saw a coputer-generated hologram of Orbison “performing” alongside a live orchestra and band, and sparked some backlash.

“A handful of critics reacted with such horror that you would have thought the very future of music and morality were under siege,” wrote Peter Lehman, director of the Center for Film, Media and Popular Cutlure at Arizona State University.

“Some saw it as an inauthentic, soulless attempt to mimic his live shows. Others accused the organizers of exploiting a dead artist without his consent and even erasing the line between life and death.”

But Professor Lehman, who saw Orbison perform live on “a number of occasions from 1964 to 1988” was won over by the hologram’s performance.

“If anything, it was a fitting tribute to Orbison’s legacy and a logical step in the evolution of live performances,” he said.