We had an inkling Kim Kardashian was tone deaf when she released a pop song in 2011, but she reached a new level this week when she shared details of her 40th birthday party.

Kim rented a private island, and flew her family and friends there to celebrate with her.

Everyone she invited had to quarantine for two weeks beforehand, and we should hope, they’ll have to do the same on the way home, too.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim wrote on her socials.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

“I realise that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

There’s privileged, and then there’s flying your nearest and dearest to a private island on a chartered flight (never mind the luxury of being able to quarantine for up to a month) and then posting about it on social media. In the middle of a global pandemic and looming global recession.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

At least, that’s the nicer version of most of the reactions thrown Kim’s way.

I've heard smart people that I like argue that Kim Kardashian is smart and good and it's nice to be reminded that she is, in fact, dumb and bad. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) October 28, 2020

The theme of Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday party is class warfare — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) October 28, 2020

After initial rage, the internet turned to humour as a coping mechanism, comparing Kim’s private island to other times some might find themselves in similar situations.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/vnPntHsKB8 — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 27, 2020

Joining Kim on the island was momager Kris, sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, brother Rob and various partners, as well as family friends.

Kanye West and Kylie Jenner didn’t make it to the island, due to prior commitments.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” Kim’s lengthy social tribute continued.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

Stay humble, Kim.