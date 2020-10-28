Entertainment Celebrity Kim Kardashian thanks her ‘privilege’, with a party on a private island
Updated:

Kim Kardashian thanks her ‘privilege’, with a party on a private island

We had an inkling Kim Kardashian was tone deaf when she released a pop song in 2011, but she reached a new level this week when she shared details of her 40th birthday party.

Kim rented a private island, and flew her family and friends there to celebrate with her.

Everyone she invited had to quarantine for two weeks beforehand, and we should hope, they’ll have to do the same on the way home, too.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim wrote on her socials.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

“I realise that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

There’s privileged, and then there’s flying your nearest and dearest to a private island on a chartered flight (never mind the luxury of being able to quarantine for up to a month) and then posting about it on social media. In the middle of a global pandemic and looming global recession.

At least, that’s the nicer version of most of the reactions thrown Kim’s way.

After initial rage, the internet turned to humour as a coping mechanism, comparing Kim’s private island to other times some might find themselves in similar situations.

Joining Kim on the island was momager Kris, sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, brother Rob and various partners, as well as family friends.

Kanye West and Kylie Jenner didn’t make it to the island, due to prior commitments.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” Kim’s lengthy social tribute continued.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

Stay humble, Kim.

