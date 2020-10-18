Zac Efron’s Byron Bay birthday bash

Byron Bay’s famous new resident Zac Efron threw himself a birthday shindig on the weekend – complete with a guest list of Aussie celebrities.

Efron rocked up to this 33rd birthday party with his Australian girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, who he’s been dating for the better part of the year.

Pap photos show he was joined by tennis champion Pat Rafter, The Voice host Renee Bargh radio identity Kyle Sandilands and his girlfriend Tegan Kynaston, and Hemsworth dad Craig.

There are reports Chris and Liam Hemsworth were also invited, but they either didn’t attend or managed to outsmart the waiting paparazzi.

His guests were dressed smart, but not formal – Rafter rocked up in thongs, as did the birthday boy.

It appears a nod to the laid-back lifestyle Efron has been relishing in Australia.

He was first spotted in Byron in July – but it’s thought he’s been here since March – and has since been making himself at home. He and Valladeres were spotted dining with pals in Sydney a few weeks ago, prompting rumours he was moving to the big smoke.

Those rumours have been quickly replaced with news he’s now a proud Byron Bay ratepayer.

Word on the beach is he’s the mystery buyer behind a huge $22 million mansion at Wategos Beach, which he’s been renting throughout his time in Australia.

It puts more credibility to the train of thought that Efron is looking to make Australia less of a home-away-from-home and just a straight-up home.

He extended his visa for another 12 months, and the Daily Tele reported that he had a flight booked to return in Los Angeles in August, but scrapped it when the paperwork cleared.

“He was only planning to fly home if he had to,” a source said at the time. “He didn’t really want to go back to America.”

Reality might come crashing back for Efron before too long. He’s been cast in the Disney live-action remake of Three Men and a Baby, and unfortunately – he can’t do that job via Zoom.