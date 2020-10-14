She’s had a string of high-profile beaus, but Kylie Minogue has never quite made it down the aisle to wedding bliss … yet.

Rumours are swirling the Aussie songbird is planning a home-town wedding with her partner Paul Solomons next year.

If true, it’ll be quite the backflip for the 52-year-old, who just a couple of years said, “I don’t think marriage is for me”.

At the time of this statement (April 2018) she was just 12 months clear from a messy split with fiance Joshua Sasse.

“Just going through ‘being engaged’ seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married,” Kylie told Red magazine.

“Now I’m going to stick to my previous view. I don’t think marriage is for me.”

As she gave this interview, however, she’d only just been introduced by mutual friends to Solomons, the creative director of British GQ magazine.

Two and a half years later, the couple are in what sources describe as a “love bubble” in London, where Kylie might just give into the idea of wedded bliss.

A source told New Idea this week that Kylie and Solomons, 43, are watching the situation in Victoria “very closely” to see when they can fly back to the singer’s home town of Melbourne.

“Family is so important to Kylie, so she wants her mum and dad and siblings to be at her wedding,” the unnamed source says.

We must take unnamed sources with a grain of salt, but if there is one man fit to be the Scott to our Charlene, it could just be Paul Solomons.

A knight with GQ style

The couple met in February 2018, introduced by mutual friends. By July that year, he made his first appearance on her Instagram page.

Their relationship grew to a close one, quickly.

In October, Kylie had to cancel a bunch of tour dates, still suffering the after effects of what she calls a “nervous breakdown”, brought on by the split from Sasse the year before.

(Her relationship with actor Sasse broke down amid devastating rumours he’d cheated on her with his co-star. Kylie said she was left “broken” and “deluded” that she ever thought she could marry him.)

In an interview with The Sun last month, Kylie described Solomons as “great”.

“He got thrown in at the deep end dating me, like, ‘Now I’m going on tour’,” Kylie said.

“He had to come to the rescue a few times on tour when I was really unwell. He’d swoop in and hold me in a way that no one else can.

“He cares about my fans, he cares about my world, but mostly he cares about me. It’s so nice to have that one person who’s not involved in your tour, not in that way, and just wants to know that I’m OK.”

Solomons is an award-winning graphic designer, and has been with GQ since 2001 as creative director.

“He’s an inspiring, funny, talented guy,” Kylie said last year.

“He’s got a real-life actual job. It’s lovely.”

For fans who have been waiting for Kylie’s happy ending since her Neighbours days – the only time we’ve seen her in a wedding dress – there’s a lot of hope riding on this very stylish man.

Kylie has had a string of high-profile relationships – from on screen with Jason Donovan, the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, French actor Olivier Martinez – who supported her through her battle with breast cancer – and model Andrés Velencoso.