Unlike the rest of us, Osher Günsberg won’t be indulging in any of the podcasting endeavours of The Bachelor’s former contestants.

As fans come to terms with Thursday night’s final episode, some of us have already started looking for our next Bachie hit, complete with insider commentary from some of our most beloved personalities.

Former contestants Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne co-host the Life Uncut podcast, while Georgia Love co-hosts The Reality Bite with marriage celebrant and presenter Shura Taft.

Abbie Chatfield, 2019’s embattled runner-up, hosts her own non-Bachelor podcast, It’s A Lot with Abbie Chatfield, but never shies away discussing her time on the show.

But Günsberg has better things to do.

“Occasionally I will dip in an out of a few fan ones, but between listening to the ones I want to listen to, and listening to the ones I need to listen to for work, I tend to run out of time,” Günsberg told The New Daily.

“And plus, I was there, I know what happened, do I really wanna hear someone’s opinion on what I already know to be true?”

Of course, no one would blame the 46-year-old for steering clear of any Bachelor-related critiques, particularly after this season’s snooze-fest.

The finale touted a final twist, but saw this year’s star, Locky Gilbert, predictably pick fan fan-favourite and frontrunner Irena Srbinovska.

Runner-up Bella posted a heartfelt tribute to her time on the show, following her televised rejection – Bella’s transformation from warm, caring lover into an ice-queen was one of few redeeming scenes fans were gifted this season.

Gap in the airwaves …

Between hosting most of the nation’s best-rated reality and competition programs, Günsberg also runs two of his own podcasts, Better Than Yesterday and DadPod, the latter of which he co-hosts with Australian actor Charlie Clausen.

“Charlie and I became dads of babies around the same time, I’ve been a step-father for quite a while, but we became dads of babies for the first time together,” he said.

“And we just found a lot of the communication and conversation around fatherhood – well it really wasn’t much to be honest … All the baby podcasts were really about motherhood.”

“The other great thing is that Charlie and I, we don’t know what we’re doing, so every episode on DadPod we ask someone who’s further down the line than us.”

Alongside former Bachelorette, Georgia Love, Günsberg is gearing up to judge the Australian Podcast Awards, for which he has previously been a nominee.

“To be considered by your peers to be somewhat of an authority is a really big deal.”

His podcasts, Günsberg said, are about closing the gendered gap between self-help and mental health-based podcasts which have long been geared towards women.

“Its really quite evident that gender roles have been changing quite significantly over the last 20 or 30 years, and some parts of the media are yet to catch up.

“And thats okay, things take time and DadPod is a little part of that – just shifting the needle.”