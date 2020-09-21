Emmys fashion: The dress-ups and dress-downs of the 2020 awards

It’s a little harder to bring you a full wrap of Emmys red carpet looks this year – mainly because there was no red carpet.

(If you haven’t noticed, we’re in the grips of a global pandemic and nothing is being left untouched, not even TV’s night of nights.)

The official dress code, according to an email sent to attendees last week, was that there was no dress code.

“Our informal theme for the night is ‘Come as you are, but make an effort’. If you want to be in formal wear, we’d love that,” the note said.

Celebs showed they’re, once again, just like us: Some interpreted the scheduled Zoom date as an opportunity to wear all the glamorous outfits they’ve gathered during lockdown.

Some just politely changed into their “good” set of pyjamas.

Regardless, they turned up and they entertained us. Gosh, it’s almost like they do this for a living.

The tie for best dressed

Schitt’s Creek won everything else at the 72nd Emmys, so its creator and leading man might as well win best dressed, too.

Dan Levy managed to stand out in an all-Schitt’s black and grey theme, wearing a grey skirt suit.

It might fly over the head of the 13 people who haven’t yet watched the acclaimed comedy series, but it’s a nod to Levy’s character on the show, who wore a similar outfit to the wedding in the series finale.

Levy repped US designer Thom Browne for both outfits.

Meanwhile, Zendaya proved once and again that she really doesn’t need a surname, turning up in two outfits that definitely would have impressed on the red carpet.

The Euphoria actor teased early on Insta with her first look: A daring neckline and purple peplum-esque skirt, courtesy of Christopher John Rogers.

When we saw her next she was making history and wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.

A beaded bodice and full, polka-dot skirt swathed the young superstar, as she sat on the couch in her living room surrounding by family and friends.

Can we crown a winner? Do we really have to? It’s a pandemic, baby – everyone gets a prize.

Black Lives Matter – always

The Emmys has racked up controversy over the past few years for its lack of diversity in nominees and winners.

The Black Lives Matter movement shows no signs of slowing, and it’s not letting a virtual Emmys ceremony stand in the way of showing its strength.

Breonna Taylor represented tonight on 2 newly-crowned Emmy winners — Regina King, Uzo Aduba — on tonight's telecast more than six months after she was murdered by police who have still not been charged. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/RHyQU1YW7h — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 21, 2020

Regina King, Sterling K Brown and Uzo Aduba all wore outfits that showed their belief in the movement, and made sure the killing of Breonna Taylor did not go unmentioned.

No bra, no worries

Nope, it’s not the return of the ‘free the nipple’ campaign – it’s virtual awards ceremony season.

Jameela Jamil became everyone’s justification for buying boujee sleepwear when she showed off her outfit: PJs and a sequin dressing gown.

Unbreakable star Tituss Burgess wore the athleisure outfit of our collective dreams.

Ted Danson roused a collective cheer when he said his plans for the night were to order takeaway food and change into his sweats (tracksuit pants for us in the southern hemisphere) before the sun set.

David Letterman couldn’t let the chance for a gag pass.

He presented his award in the same suit he wore in 1986 – complete with the same jokes to match.

David Letterman re-wears his tuxedo from the 1986 #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/JTxIcLcb7Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 21, 2020

Still super styling

The lack of red carpet meant the stars that normally walk it were free to truly come as they are.

Regina King – who we met earlier – showed us what she would’ve worn (maybe) had the event gone ahead as usual.

(Looking at the structure of such a creation, the Watchmen star was probably glad she only had to wear it for the duration of a photoshoot, and was able to get changed before nature called.)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) didn’t take no red carpet for a no, setting up her own in the backyard.

It’s pandemic, done the Alexandre Vauthier way. Complete with mask, of course.

Could Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston really be like us, and fell prey to the COVID-19kg, too? They both wore extremely flattering black frocks.

It’s much more likely they have killer taste and well-connected stylists, but hey, we can dream.

Shortest #Emmys commute yet! Brought the festivities to my lawn and celebrated the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight! ✨ pic.twitter.com/dkjEn6a5hq — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 21, 2020

The hits just keep coming – wherever you look.

As for the worst-dressed, there was none. How can anyone coming just as they are possibly be bad?