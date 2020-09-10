Lily Allen and the rise of the celebrity non-wedding

Hollywood newlyweds Lily Allen and David Harbour set chins wagging after sharing photos of their unconventional special day on Instagram on Wednesday.

In true Vegas style, Allen, 35, and Stranger Things star Harbour, 45, tied the knot in a small ceremony officiated by “the kind himself”, an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Donning a chic, 1960s-inspired Dior dress that retails for about $US4000, the singer and her new husband followed their vows with a reception at US burger chain In-N-Out.

Tasteful!

Allen and Harbour are just the latest Hollywood A-listers to ditch the big ceremony, gaudy gown and excessive guest lists in favour of a minimal, alternative-style ceremony.

Experts say the non-wedding trend is growing in popularity Down Under, but it’s partly due to coronavirus restrictions.

Katie Smee, part of Sydney events and wedding planning service, George and Smee, said some people are looking at the pandemic as an opportunity to have more intimate ceremonies.

“Australians do much more modern weddings here, whether it’s more emphasis on modern styling and taking inspiration from interior design trends – there are no barriers here,” Ms Smee told The New Daily.

“We find what the majority of people are doing is that they are having a small, intimate ceremony just for family and a few friends, and their plan in the future is to have a bigger, celebration/party.

“There will always be people who will dream of having that big wedding … a lot of people have postponed their weddings so that they can have their ‘big wedding’, but there are some who are taking the opportunity to not have to have a big wedding.

Some people like the fact that they don’t have to have the stress of putting together this massive event and actually they’ve got an excuse to have a more intimate thing with just their close friends and family.’’



Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Hollywood’s coolest (and chillest) couple proved that the perfect wedding doesn’t destroy your bank account – in fact, you can do it for under $US150.

The Good Place’s Kristen Bell and her long-time partner, actor Dax Shepard tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2013, but fans weren’t blessed with any snaps of the happy day until three years later.

After they began dating in 2007 and later shared a child together, the couple woke up one Tuesday and decided to get hitched at a Beverly Hills courthouse.

Bell ditched the glamorous white gown for an understated black top and pants ensemble, and revealed on The Late Late Show with James Corden that the entire affair cost $147.

Despite telling CBS Sunday Morning that the day was “still one of the best days of my life,” Bell later said they couldn’t remember the exact date.

“Here’s the funny thing, neither of us remember, genuinely, what the day is,” Bell told Corden. “I think it’s October 17, but that’s because your segment producer told me that, and we only know because my mum reminds me.”

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell may be a celebrity power couple, but their nuptials were anything but a lavish Hollywood affair. #DiamondMoments #RealisRare pic.twitter.com/SwUrCC0Dow — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 6, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

American actor, model and style queen Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl), showed fans they didn’t need to drop thousands of dollars on a lavish dress and ceremony to look like a million bucks.

The model surprised Instagram followers one Friday afternoon in February 2018 by announcing she and film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard had tied the knot, despite only dating for two months.

Abandoning the traditional wedding festivities, Ratajkowski arrived at the courthouse in an orange Zara two-piece suit that cost just £120 ($214.50) and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Bear-McClard opted for a retro powder-blue suit with a black T-shirt.

Ratajowski later revealed on actor Busy Philipps’ talk show, Busy Tonight, that the two had known each other for years.

“We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, like, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years’,” Ratajkowski said.

“Weddings are amazing. I wanna party, I wanna celebrate love and relationships, but this was just for us, and it was very nice.”

On The Tonight Show, Ratajkowski told host Jimmy Fallon that the pair’s engagement at a restaurant in New York City was equally alternative.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern, and he didn’t have a ring, so I was like, ‘Mmm, nah’,” she said.

“And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.”