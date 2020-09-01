Brad Pitt’s complicated new romance, and other Hollywood open marriages

Brad Pitt’s latest love interest might come with some added complications, but it’s nothing he hasn’t dealt with before.

The 27-year-old Polish model Nicole Poturalski is married and in an open relationship with a man 40 years her senior.

Poturalski wed 68-year-old German restauranteur and businessman Roland Mary eight years ago.

The two also share a seven-year-old son, Emil.

The model, who speaks five languages and works with some of the world’s top fashion brands, was recently spotted on a private jet with Pitt on a getaway to his breathtaking estate in the south of France.

Pitt purchased the Château Miraval for $US67 million with his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2011.

But before you feel sorry for the supposed jilted husband, it seems this arrangement is perfectly “normal” for their relationship.

A friend of the family told MailOnline that Mr Mary and Poturalski are still together and committed to one another.

“There is no tension between Roland and Nicole. Everything is fine,” the source said.

Compliments to the chef …

The friendship between Pitt and Mr Mary dates back more than a decade, with the actor frequenting his Berlin-based restaurant, Borchardt.

The two men became better acquainted while Pitt was in Germany filming Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds in 2009.

Years later, Pitt was introduced to Poturalski at the same restaurant while he was on a press tour for Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

A source who is friends with Poturalski said the model made the first move in August 2019.

“Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film,” the source said.

“Brad was introduced to Nicole and she passed him her number.”

The two later met up when Poturalski was in Los Angeles for work.

The arrangement appears to work for all those involved, and it seems the open relationship is becoming more and more common.

In fact, it might be a situation Pitt is more familiar with than we think.

Open sesame …

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

It’s common knowledge that Pitt and Jolie came together in somewhat shady circumstances on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston in 2005.

For more than a decade, Brangelina ruled Hollywood as one of the most iconic couples until their unexpected split in 2016.

Speaking to the Daily News in 2009, Jolie clarified that the couple’s views on monogamy were a little left of centre.

“I doubt that fidelity is absolutely essential for a relationship … It’s worse to leave your partner and talk badly about him afterward,” Jolie said.

“Neither Brad nor I have ever claimed that living together means to be chained together. We make sure that we never restrict each other.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Rumours of infidelity, open marriages and even swinging have long followed the Smiths since they wed in 1997.

Over more than two decades of marriage, the couple have each released what can only be described as a series of vague and confusing statements about their relationship status.

Open marriage?Let me first say this, there are far more important things to talk about in regards to what is happening… Posted by Jada Pinkett Smith on Sunday, April 14, 2013

Both have, at times, denied being in an open relationship, but have also explained they do not believe in monogamy.

Pinkett Smith has also been linked to a number of high-profile men and has admitted to having at least one extramarital relationship.

Things came to a head in 2020 when singer-songwriter August Alsina claimed he had been dating Pinkett Smith with her husband’s knowledge and blessing for years.

Watch the the Smiths discuss the incident below.

Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Thomas Dean have been married since 1966.

That’s 54 years together, (in human years, that is – in Hollywood years they are well into the triple digits).

You would be forgiven for not knowing Parton was married at all, since Dean is notoriously private and prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

“I wouldn’t trade the last 50 years for nothing on this Earth,” Parton said in 2015.

“Not everyone is lucky enough to be with someone for 50 years, but I have been. He has been the love of my life and the life of my love.”

Over the years, Parton has revealed little about their romance, except that indulging in something extra on the side isn’t necessarily off the cards.

“If we cheat, we don’t know it, so if we do cheat, it’s very good for both of us,” she said.

“I don’t want to know it if he’s cheating on me. If I’m cheating on him, he wouldn’t want to know it. … And if we do, if that’s what’s making it work, then that’s fine too.”

All power to them.