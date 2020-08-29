American rapper Kanye West has filed a lawsuit demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West’s campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court on Friday.

The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on August 4.

West’s attorneys argue that state elections board staff members impeded their client’s campaign by locking the door to the building before the 5pm deadline.

A staff member had to unlock the door for the campaign staff to come in and file the nomination papers.

West’s campaign also says the staff failed to keep accurate track of when the ballot access papers were filed.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”

Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

-with agencies