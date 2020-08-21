Entertainment Celebrity Melissa Doyle quits Seven, Emma Alberici leaves the ABC
Updated:

Melissa Doyle quits Seven, Emma Alberici leaves the ABC

melissa doyle quits seven
Melissa Doyle will leave the Seven Network on Friday. Photo: Melissa Doyle
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Veteran journalist Melissa Doyle has quit the Seven Network after 25 years.

Doyle, who has held numerous roles with the network after starting in its Canberra bureau, will be farewelled in a special Seven News bulletin on Friday.

She confirmed her departure in a statement on Friday, saying she left with “a great deal of pride, satisfaction and gratitude”.

“For 25 years, I have called Channel Seven home. I’ve had the privilege to share stories that mattered, meet incredible people and be there for significant moments in history,” she said.

“I am incredibly proud of the work I have done and appreciative of the trust and warmth our viewers have shown me. I want to thank the consummate professionals I have worked with along the way, in particular our chairman, Kerry Stokes, for his constant support.”

After also working in the network’s Sydney newsroom, Doyle has also held presenting and hosting roles on 11AM, Today Tonight, Sunrise, Seven News, Sunday Night and most recently The Latest.

Highlights of her journalism career included covering the Beaconsfield mine disaster, several Olympic Games, the Lindt café siege, the Paris terror attacks, the centenary of ANZAC commemorations in Gallipoli, two royal weddings and multiple state and federal elections.

The network’s director of news and public affairs said Doyle had been a fundamental part of the network.

“Classy, professional and a delight to work with, Mel leaves us with a history she should be enormously proud of,” he said.

Doyle is also a weekend host on Smooth FM radio. It’s not known whether she will continue in that role.

emma alberici company tax
ABC journalist Emma Alberici will leave the broadcaster.

Elsewhere, the ABC’s chief economics correspondent, Emma Alberici, has confirmed her departure from the broadcaster after 18 years.

Alberici confirmed her departure in a series of tweets on Friday. It comes after a long-running dispute with ABC management.

“It is true that the ABC & I reached an agreement yesterday,” she tweeted.

“After 18 years of loyal service, including as one of the country’s first mother foreign correspondents (with 3 kids under 3) I am no longer employed by them,” she said.

Alberici said it would be “too painful” to remain in the public eye following a legal battle involving ABC news director Gaven Morris. Alberici famously fell foul of then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull after writing an article about his government’s planned tax cuts.

More recently, Alberici revealed she’d had emergency surgery after nearly losing her fingers in a horrific kitchen accident.

“Advice: Don’t put fingers in stick blender blade to wash it while it’s still plugged in to the power,” she wrote in June 2019.

“Fingers survived thanks to the incredible work of surgeon & team at Prince of Wales Hospital.”

Trending Now

Aldi, Coles or Woolworths? How the supermarkets’ own-label staples rate as COVID crimps supply chains
Why sharemarkets are soaring when the economy is tanking
Victoria’s six-week milestone: Daily COVID tally falls below 200
How Qantas will get its wings back
Welcome to the Covad Cafe: Twins bring joy over virtual coffee catch-ups
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged with fraud over fake border wall campaign
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video