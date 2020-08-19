For 12 years pop icon Britney Spears has been broadly under the control of her father James – but that could be about to change.

In a rare public airing to the wishes of the 38-year-old pop superstar, Britney Spears has asked a court to stop her father from reasserting control over almost all aspects of her life.

In documents filed by her court-appointed lawyer, she has asked that her father not be allowed to return to the role of conservator of her person.

The position gave him power over her major life decisions from 2008 until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside, citing health problems.

“Britney is strongly opposed to James return as conservator of her person,” the document says.

James Spears has kept his separate role as conservator over his daughter’s finances.

For the first 11 years of the conservatorship, he served as co-conservator with lawyer Andrew Wallet, who resigned from the role early in 2019.

That briefly left James Spears with sole power over Britney Spears’ life, money and career – a situation she says she very much wants to avoid repeating.

Spears says she wants Jodi Montgomery, who has been serving as conservator of her person temporarily, to do so permanently. But she says that does not mean she is waiving her right to seek an end to the entire arrangement.

The documents also reveal Britney Spears has no plans to perform again soon.

She last performed live in October 2018 and early in 2019 cancelled a planned Las Vegas residency.

In the papers, Britney Spears praises the conservatorship overall, saying it “rescued her from a collapse, exploitation by predatory individuals and financial ruin” and it made her “able to regain her position as a world-class entertainer”.

The document was filed a day before a status hearing in California on the conservatorship.

-with AAP