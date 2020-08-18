US rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Utah’s ballot this November as an unaffiliated presidential candidate, an elections official says.

State Elections Director Justin Lee said his office had verified that West’s campaign had the necessary 1000 signatures from registered voters required to appear on the ballot.

West and his running mate, self-described “biblical life coach” Michelle Tidball, belong to no particular party and will run as “unaffiliated”, according to their filing.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced in July that he had broken with Mr Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

His campaign filed paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.

West has so far qualified in several states, including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado.

His effort to get on the ballot has been challenged in Wisconsin.

West announced his 2020 presidential election campaign via Twitter on July 4.