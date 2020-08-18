Ellen executives quit, leaving room for DJ tWitch to co-executive produce

A familiar face will replace one of three executive producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show who have quit amid an internal investigation into bullying, racism and sexual harassment on set.

The vacancy has made room for veteran Ellen resident DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who has been named as a co-executive producer.

DJ tWitch was a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 and has been a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show since 2014.

The 37-year-old has been tight-lipped about the unfolding saga, but told USWeekly that his time on set was positive.

“Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love,” DJ tWitch said.

“I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly.”

Warner Bros. released a statement on Monday (US time) revealing Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman had “parted ways” with the long-running talkshow.

Variety reports DeGeneres broke the news to staff on a video conference call on Monday, and called the reports about the show’s toxic environment “heart-breaking”.

Long-term executive producers Mary Connelly, Derek Westervelt and Andy Lassner will remain on the show.

But the departure has not subdued fans who remain vocal on social media, calling for DeGeneres’ resignation.

@TheEllenShow are you going to take responsibility for your own actions?? You knew exactly what was going on. Don’t be so pathetic!! 😡😡 — Árge 🍦 (@BarbaComplea) August 18, 2020

Fuel to the fire

The Ellen Degeneres Show has been under internal investigation by WarnerMedia following allegations of workplace bullying and harassment made by current and former employees.

The investigation was spurred on by a Buzzfeed article that contained more than 30 statements outlining serious incidents that allegedly occurred on set.

One former employee claimed that DeGeneres forced staff to go home and shower, while another accused the writers of favouring white employees.

The furore kicked off when comedian Kevin T. Porter asked Twitter users to share their experiences with DeGeneres, whom he dubbed “one of the meanest people alive”.

A) She has a "sensitive nose" so everyone must chew gum from a bowl outside her office before talking to her and if she thinks you smell that day you have to go home and shower. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) March 20, 2020

The thread received more than 3000 responses from former interns and employees, casting the 62-year-old and her senior management team in a harsh light.

After intense scrutiny and social media backlash, DeGeneres addressed the alleged toxic culture on set and issued a public apology.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” DeGeneres said.

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.

“And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”