Australian wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin has announced she’s expecting her first child with new husband Chandler Powell.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin shared the news with her 3.6 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

She marked the occasion by posting a photo with her husband and a baby-sized Australia Zoo shirt along with the caption: “Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021”.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” she wrote.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.”

Back in March, Irwin tied the knot with her long-time American boyfriend in a ceremony at Australia Zoo – just hours before the federal government’s deadline restricting the number of wedding guests became official.

Powell, who was a wakeboarder from Seffner, Florida, also works at the Australia Zoo.

After the wedding, Bindi tweeted that “Today I married my best friend” and that “We shared tears and smiles and love”.

“We’ve planned this day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” Irwin wrote.

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.

“Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband, and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory.”