Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has urged people to wear masks in a video, as he also revealed he had recovered from the coronavirus.

The Emmy Award-winning actor has donated his plasma in the hopes his antibodies will help others with the disease.

Cranston revealed the news in an Instagram video documenting the donation process at a blood and plasma centre run by the University of California at Los Angeles.

Cranston said he had experienced mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in the chest and loss of his sense of taste and smell.

“I was one of the lucky ones,” he wrote.

I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.”



Cranston won multiple Emmy Awards for his role as a meth-making chemistry teacher on TV drama Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013.

-with AAP