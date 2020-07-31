Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston has urged people to wear masks in a video, as he also revealed he had recovered from the coronavirus.
The Emmy Award-winning actor has donated his plasma in the hopes his antibodies will help others with the disease.
Cranston revealed the news in an Instagram video documenting the donation process at a blood and plasma centre run by the University of California at Los Angeles.
Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience. I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still… I contracted the virus. Yep. it sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms. I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail – but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well – Stay well. BC
Cranston said he had experienced mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in the chest and loss of his sense of taste and smell.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” he wrote.
I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant.”
Cranston won multiple Emmy Awards for his role as a meth-making chemistry teacher on TV drama Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013.
