Ghislaine Maxwell case includes ‘sexualised images’

Highly confidential evidence in the Ghislaine Maxwell case includes “nude, partially nude, or otherwise sexualised images (and) videos,” a new court filing indicates.

Maxwell is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn without bail while awaiting trial for grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say she at times participated in the abuse of girls she manipulated.

The description of the evidence was included in a 13-page document placing restrictions on evidence that Manhattan federal prosecutors will share with Maxwell’s defence team.

When the FBI raided Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion last year, investigators found a stash of nude photographs of underage girls.

Prosecutors and Maxwell’s legal teams asked Judge Alison Nathan to resolve two disputes about the evidence.

Maxwell’s lawyers wanted any witnesses – including alleged victims – to not be allowed to use evidence for any purpose beyond prepping for her criminal trial.

Many of Maxwell’s accusers have pending lawsuits against her.

Her lawyers also said they should be allowed to name victims involved in the criminal case who have already spoken out publicly about Epstein and Maxwell’s alleged sex trafficking scheme.

Maxwell unsuccessfully sought a gag order last week restricting the feds and victims’ lawyers from talking about the charges against her.

The British socialite is also charged with lying under oath.

She has pleaded not guilty.

-AAP