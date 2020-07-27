A new tell-all book by two veteran UK journalists threatens to spill the secrets of the palace and shine new light on the fractured relationship of the royal family’s ‘Fab Four’ – but it’s nothing we haven’t heard before.

Rumours of a royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have played out across tabloid headlines long before the infamous ‘Megxit’ incident allegedly tore apart the two families.

Fans of the royal family are eagerly waiting to sink their teeth into this latest expose, but unfortunately Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family fails to reveal anything the average person didn’t already know, despite sensationalist headlines.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand sympathise with the Sussexes decision to separate themselves from the rest of the royals, and claim the conflict between the couples wasn’t as vicious as the media made it out to be.

An excerpt from the book published by The Times stated that despite the press pitting them against one another, which caused some “awkward moments”, Middleton and Markle “were not at war with each other”.

A statement released on behalf of Markle and Prince Harry reiterates the two were not interviewed, and had no part in the book.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom,” the statement said.

“This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

A storm in a teacup …

Those seeking a juicy, satisfying scandal or inside scoop will be sorely disappointed to discover that much of the book is concerned with adding new voices (the book contains statements from 100 sources) that tell us the same, recycled stories that have followed the royals for years.

The fractured relationship between the brothers is something Prince Harry and Prince William have spoken about in interviews.

The Sussexes have often been vocal about their long-standing disdain for the UK press, which has profited from headlines that were, at best, misleading and exaggerated, and at worst, racist, malicious and bordered on harassment.

Markle’s persecution in the press, her desire to continue her acting career, as well as palace politics – specifically, Markle and Prince Harry’s frustration over the lack of support from the palace – were all drivers that led to ‘Megxit’.

But none of this is news, and has been covered extensively.

The supposed feuds, (Markle v Middleton, Markle v The Queen, The Sussexes v The Cambridges, The Queen v Prince Harry, and so on), have been well documented in the media for years, despite much of the content coming from secret sources, nameless palace insiders and ‘friends’ who felt they could speak on the royals’ behalf (anonymously, of course).

So while Finding Freedom adds some new source material to these over-done narratives, there is no dramatic, bombshell revelation that would live up to the book’s hype.