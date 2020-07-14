‘Happy chaos’: Tennis star Sam Stosur announces birth of baby girl

Former US Open champion Samantha Stosur has revealed she is now a mother after her partner Liz Astling gave birth to a baby girl in June.

Stosur, 36, announced the news on Monday via social media, introducing baby Genevieve who was born on June 16.

“Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it’s been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life,” Stosur wrote.

“Mum and Evie are doing well and it’s so amazing to be home with them both.

We are absolutely in love with this little bundle and rolling with the happy chaos.



“We can’t wait for what’s to come and to watch little Evie grow up… Although not too quickly we hope.”

Fans took to social media to congratulate the new parents and wish them well – some hopeful that Evie will follow in Stosur’s footsteps.

Stosur won the US Open in 2011 and has six grand slam doubles titles to her name, including last year’s Australian Open in partnership with China’s Zhang Shuai.

She is currently 97th in the world rankings.

Stosur has given no indication if she will return to tennis when events resume on August 1, after the season was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

-with AAP