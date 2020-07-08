Usain Bolt’s daughter arrives into the world with a very special name

Olympic legend Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his firstborn child, alongside a series of photographs, six weeks after her birth.

And it’s a name that’s got us cheering just as loud as when her father takes to the track.

Olympia Lightning Bolt sounds like a legendary and luxurious name. — Cancelled. (@StillNita) July 7, 2020

Olympia Lightning Bolt was born on May 17, but has only just been revealed to the world in all her glory – and the world loves her.

She’s the first child for Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett, whose birthday on July 8 was the cause of the name reveal.

The 33-year-old sprint champion posted a collection of pictures of Bennett and Olympia from a mother-daughter photoshoot, saying, “I want nothing but happiness for (you and) will continue to (do my) best keeping a smile on (your) face,” Bolt wrote.

“We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.”

I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️🎉🎊💫 pic.twitter.com/FhlwdaF2Zx — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

Bolt and Bennett have been dating since 2014, but have traditionally kept their relationship on the down-low. They only went public in 2016. A year later, Bolt was forced to retire from athletics after a debilitating hamstring injury.