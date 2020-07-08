Entertainment Celebrity Usain Bolt’s daughter arrives into the world with a very special name
Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his newborn daughter, in a photoshoot with mum Kasi Bennett.
Olympic legend Usain Bolt has revealed the name of his firstborn child, alongside a series of photographs, six weeks after her birth.

And it’s a name that’s got us cheering just as loud as when her father takes to the track.

Olympia Lightning Bolt was born on May 17, but has only just been revealed to the world in all her glory – and the world loves her.

She’s the first child for Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett, whose birthday on July 8 was the cause of the name reveal.

The 33-year-old sprint champion posted a collection of pictures of Bennett and Olympia from a mother-daughter photoshoot, saying, “I want nothing but happiness for (you and) will continue to (do my) best keeping a smile on (your) face,” Bolt wrote.

“We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt.”

Bolt and Bennett have been dating since 2014, but have traditionally kept their relationship on the down-low. They only went public in 2016. A year later, Bolt was forced to retire from athletics after a debilitating hamstring injury.

