‘Peace and love’ from far and wide as Ringo Starr celebrates 80th birthday

British legend Ringo Starr has celebrated his 80th birthday with an online gig in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and other charities.

The Beatles drummer was joined by celebrity friends, including Dave Grohl and Sheryl Crow, and his former bandmate Paul McCartney, according to City Times.

“I love playing with Paul,” Starr told Rolling Stone magazine in a recent interview.

“He’s still for me, the finest, most melodic bass player in the world, and I love what he does.

“But you see, this is when you realise I’ve said that for 40 years.

“I’m still saying the same line.

Starr has a long-running birthday tradition of marking his birthdays with performances – usually with fellow musicians and hundreds of fans – but the pandemic means a virtual celebration in 2020.

“This year is going to be a little different. There’s no big get-together, there’s no brunch for 100,” Starr said.

“But we’re putting this show together – an hour of music and chat. It’s quite a big birthday.”

The legendary drummer, known for his easy-going nature and sense of humour, was sent birthday wishes from far and wide.

Including a message from NASA’s Curiosity Rover.

Even Pete Best – who was famously booted from the band to make way for Ringo – got in on the birthday love.