As the dust settles around Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest, the high-profile faces who once rushed to brush shoulders with her are nowhere to be seen, as fears grow over who will fall next in the tangled web left by Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced socialite was hauled in by the FBI in New Hampshire on July 2 for her alleged involvement in convicted sex offender Epstein’s sex trafficking network.

As new images emerge and old images resurface, many of the famous faces linked to Ms Maxwell and Epstein are scrambling to distance themselves from the former couple.

The heat is also turning up on Prince Andrew, who was friends with the infamous pair.

In the latest chapter of the scandal, a distant cousin of the royal, Christina Oxenberg, has told a UK tabloid Ms Maxwell may have ‘secret video footage’ of Andrew and be willing to share it with prosecutors.

Ms Oxenberg, who claims to also be a former friend of Epstein and Ms Maxwell, told The Sun Maxwell once ‘boasted’ to her about procuring women for the multimillionaire and that they would secretly record their friends.

Prince Andrew was allegedly filmed.

“He is one of many johns, all of whom were videotaped by Ghislaine,” Ms Oxenberg said, also telling The Sun she was willing to testify in court.

“He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him,” she added. “Friends don’t tape friends.”

Ms Oxenberg said she thinks the alleged madame of Epstein “thinks she can get out” and could be “planning on trading [information]”.

“I personally think she’s the big fish here,” she said.

“She’s really evil, she’s caused so much hellish damage for a human being, she will now try and find a way to wriggle out of it.”

Pictures don’t lie

Meanwhile, Fox News has issued an apology after airing a photo of Ms Maxwell, Epstein and Melania Trump, having apparently ‘accidentally’ cropped out President Donald Trump.

Ms Maxwell had a heavy hand in handling Epstein’s affairs, and sources say the 58-year-old could be getting ready to trade names to save herself.

Steven Hoffenberg, Epstein’s former business associate, said Ms Maxwell was very involved in the late financier’s life and could out a number of “big names”.

“She’s going to be naming some big names – not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties – but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes,” he told Page Six.

Tesla owner and billionaire Elon Musk was forced to deny knowing Ms Maxwell after photo surfaced of the two at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2014.

“I was at that Vanity Fair party with @TalulahRiley,” Musk said on Twitter.

“Don’t know Ghislaine. Real question is why did VF invite her?”

I was at that Vanity Fair party with @TalulahRiley. Don’t know Ghislaine. Real question is why did VF invite her? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2020

British actress Talulah Riley, who is Musk’s ex-wife, followed his Tweet with a statement of her own, shooting down claims her marriage to Musk was engineered by Ms Maxwell.

“I have never met Ghislaine Maxwell. A photo of Elon and Maxwell is doing the rounds, taken at a party where I was also present,” Riley tweeted.

“Elon and I met thousands of people over the course of our relationship. There will be countless photos of Elon with people he doesn’t know/happened to be stood next to at a party.

“The other thing I have seen implied is that Maxwell procured me as some kind of child-bride for Elon. Again, I don’t know Maxwell.

“Elon and I met when I was 22 and he was on a business trip to London. It was a chance meeting, engineered by no one.”

I don’t usually comment on such things, but given the truly horrific nature of what is being implied up and down my timeline today, I wanted to respond publicly with @elonmusk’s permission. However, I speak only for myself. https://t.co/WA3sqKR4tV pic.twitter.com/aK8A4HvNAH — Talulah Riley (@TalulahRiley) July 4, 2020

In addition to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, Ms Maxwell has been seen rubbing shoulders with a number of other royals over the years.

In 2013, she was photographed with Prince Dimitri of Yugoslavia at a book signing, and in 2016 she was photographed alongside Princess Alexandra of Greece and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell.

But Maxwell’s list of famous friend extends far beyond royals and deeo into the glamorous hills of Hollywood.