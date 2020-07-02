Guy Sebastian’s former manager has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the singer of more than $1 million.

Celebrity manager Titus Day was nabbed at his New South Wales home on Wednesday night as police stepped up their investigation into the alleged fraud.

Police handcuffed the 47-year-old at his Bondi home and took him into custody at Waverley Police Station where he was expected to be held and charged.

“On Wednesday 3 June 2020, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man,” NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“Further inquiries revealed a number of frauds allegedly committed between December 2013 and April 2020.”

The relationship between Sebastian and Mr Day has further soured since they ended their 12-year business relationship in 2017.

They are currently suing each other in the Federal Court, where each man has claimed he is owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by the other.

Mr Day is accused of failing to tell the inaugural Australian Idol winner about money owed to him, the ABC reported. The singer approached detectives in early June, prompting police to open a fraud investigation.

Lawyers for Mr Sebastian argued royalties from the sale of his work disappeared and sought $200,000 from his former manager.

Mr Day, who runs Six Degrees Management with his wife, claimed he is owed $800,000 in unpaid fees.

The arrest of Mr Day follows years of discord between the men, following the dissolution of their working relationship in November 2017, after almost 12 years together.