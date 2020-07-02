Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie approves of her new relationship

Ariana Grande’s brother, Frankie Grande, approves of her latest romance with high-end real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

The 37-year-old Broadway star and YouTuber gave the new couple his blessing and said that he just wants his half-sister to be happy.

“We’re family, we always are family,” Grande told Channel Q.

“I think that for both of us we’re always the most interested in each other’s happiness.

“So it’s like ‘are you happy? Good! Great, how can I support that?’

“It’s just unconditional love and unconditional support, and that’s kind of the way we’ve always been with each other.”

Grande has been with his own boyfriend, Hale Leon, for over a year, and shared that the whole family is very involved when it comes to relationships.

“My mother is the same way and my grandmother is the exact same way,” he said.

“My grandmother is super feisty and will be like, ‘Are you sure you’re making the right decision over there?’ And I’m like, ‘Nona there’s no such thing as being sure, but what I can say is I’m happy.'”

Grande also discussed how the family celebrated Pride this year while in lockdown, and said his younger sister’s song Rain On Me with Lady Gaga was “the ultimate Pride anthem”.

The 27-year-old pop-star used the release of her new song with Justin Bieber called Stuck With U to publicise her new relationship by including Gomez in the quarantine music video.

Grande also posted a series of pictures on Instagram celebrating her 27th birthday with friends and family, and included a photo of the two kissing.

Sources close to the couple said that they had been dating since January and have been isolating together for most of the year.

“They have been hanging out for a couple of months,” the source told People.

“Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

Fans won’t blame Grande for keeping her new beau out of the public eye.

Her past whirlwind romance with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson made headlines after the two announced their engagement less than a month after going public with their relationship.

At the time, Grande told Jimmy Fallon that she knew they would end up together around four years before they started dating when she spent time with him in his SNL writing room.

“We never exchanged numbers or anything, we weren’t even friends for the longest time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time – like forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it,” she said.

“I’m not a crush-y person, I don’t have, like, crushes on people I don’t know.

“But I left and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I was like, ‘I’m marrying him. A hundred percent.'”

Sadly, the pair called it quits just five months later, with Grande saying she had thrown herself into the relationship to distract herself from breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller.

Miller later died of an accidental drug overdose, which Davidson credits as another factor leading to the couple’s split.