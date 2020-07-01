Entertainment Celebrity A Princess Bride rebooted? A few famous friends make it conceivable
Updated:

A Princess Bride rebooted? A few famous friends make it conceivable

A star-studded cast has re-enacted scenes from a cult classic to raise money for charity. Photo: TND/YouTube/Quibi
Famous faces have used their time in lockdown to raise money for charity, re-enacting scenes from cult classic A Princess Bride.

Filmmaker Jason Reitman came up with the idea in March.

“The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, all right, I need to be able to do something of value,” Reitman told Vanity Fair.

So he contacted some famous actor friends and made it happen.

When news of the “remake” hit Twitter, some users were dismayed at the thought of a modern version of the classic 1987 film.

But, as is the way of the internet, others were quick to correct the confusion.

The platform streaming the “remake” – Quibi – was quick to weigh in, clarifying any misconceptions.

As well as keeping these actors busy during the lockdown, the recreated scenes serve a greater cause, raising money for World Central Kitchen. 

You can watch Tiffany Haddish, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Joe Jonas, Josh Gad and a gamut of other celebrities bring the project to life on Quibi.

Or not – as you wish.

