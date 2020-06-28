Entertainment Celebrity Trump’s brother fights to pulp niece’s memoir of ‘world’s most dangerous man
Updated:

Trump’s brother fights to pulp niece’s memoir of ‘world’s most dangerous man

Mary Trump faces another hurdle in the fight to publish her memoir. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

After his first bid to halt publication of a book by the president’s niece was thrown out of court, Donald Trump’s brother is asking another court to suppress the tell-all tome.

Robert Trump’s lawyers say Mary Trump signed a legal settlement with several family members nearly two decades ago that included a confidentiality clause barring her from publishing the book.

They said the deal included a “substantial financial settlement” for Mary Trump.

Surrogates Court Judge Peter Kelly in New York City dismissed Robert Trump’s request for an injunction on Thursday, saying the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case.

Robert Trump’s lawyers filed another injunction request Friday in Supreme Court in Dutchess County, New York, where Robert Trump lives.

Mary Trump’s book details the dark secrets of a “toxic family”.

“Mary Trump reaped the rewards of the agreement for 20 years, and now seeks to breach the agreement by cashing in on a ‘tell-all” book’, Charles Harder, lead lawyer for Robert Trump, said in a statement on Saturday.

“The enforcement of voluntary contracts is a pillar of our legal system. This private dispute has nothing to do with the First Amendment.”

The settlement agreement related to the will of Donald Trump’s father, New York real estate developer Fred Trump.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president’s elder brother, who died in 1981. An online description of her book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, says it reveals “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse”.

Her lawyer, Theodore Boutrous, said in a statement that the new legal filing “is yet another baseless attempt by the Trump family to obtain an unconstitutional prior restraint to block core political speech relating to the President”.

Published accounts of the book’s contents say it contains an “insider’s perspective” of “countless holiday meals” and family interactions and family events, along with personal observations by Mary Trump, a psychologist, about her “supposedly toxic family,” according to court papers.

In court papers, lawyers for Robert Trump said the book also has been promoted as containing insight into the “inner workings” of the Trump family and allegations that the late Fred Trump and the president neglected Mary Trump’s father, “supposedly contributing to his early death”.

-with AAP

Trending Now

Ned Kelly
Hero – or mad, bad and dangerous to know? The battle over Ned Kelly rages 140 years on
Michael Pascoe: I stopped paying the ‘lazy tax’
A medical practitioner performs a COVID-19 test on a member of the public at a drive through testing clinic in the carpark of Victoria Gardens Shopping Centre on May 05, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. The Victorian Government has set up additional COVID-19 testing clinics across Melbourne in a bid to test up to 100,000 people in two weeks. Victorians with even the mildest symptoms are being asked to go get tested, as the state pushes to stop the further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Tough restrictions on movement and gatherings remain in place across Victoria despite a decline in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Australia. All non-essential businesses remain closed or are restricted in operation, while public gatherings are limited to two people and social distancing measures require people to keep a safe 1.5m distance from one another. All international arrivals into Australia are being sent to mandatory quarantine in hotels for 14 days.
‘Second wave’ warning: The nation will suffer if Victoria fails to contain coronavirus outbreaks
doctor doing medical exam to a senior woman
Coronavirus: A geriatrician explains how Australia has failed aged care residents
How the Palace Letters could reignite interest in an Australian republic
Australia-China relations doomed to fail because of our ignorance
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video