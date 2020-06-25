Rebel Wilson’s “year of health” has her on a mission to reach 75 kilograms by the end of 2020, and she’s pulling out all the stops to get there.
The 40-year-old is reportedly implementing the Mayr method diet, which involves some pretty wacky guidelines, but dietitians warn the program’s “strict” rules aren’t necessarily all rooted in fact.
Wilson’s health journey began in 2019, when she attended the picturesque VivaMayr luxury detox spa and wellness centre in Austria, alongside friend and TV presenter Carly Steel.
Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way 🤘what are your goals this year? I’ll be honest with you guys – with my “Year of Health” mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard x
A source close to Wilson told People the Pitch Perfect star had already dropped a few kilos during her stay at the clinic, and had combined her new diet with an extensive exercise regime.
“She exercises with a personal trainer up to six times a week, goes on walks and is trying to up her protein intake nutritionally,” the source said.
Based on Austrian physician Dr Franz Xaver Mayr’s 99-year-old ‘Mayr Cure’, the diet focuses on eating very slowly and improving gut health by eliminating foods that “poison” the digestive system.
Some of the unusual practices promoted by the Mayr method include:
- No vegging out on the couch while watching The Office – a cornerstone rule is to always eat at the table with no distractions like TV, your phone or even conversation
- Smelling your food before you eat it to activate the digestive system
- Chewing your food at least 30 times per mouthful to increase your nutrient intake
- ‘Nothing raw after four’ – raw food is reserved for morning and early afternoon
- No cold liquids during meal time as this is thought to dilute the digestive juices
- Breakfast skippers and midnight snackers – look away! You must eat your largest meal in the morning, a medium meal at lunch and a light dinner
- Reducing intake of sugar, low-fat foods, gluten and dairy
Okay so much has been going on these past two weeks in Austria. I’ve been working with @vivamayraltaussee (and filming the whole experience for an upcoming documentary about health) and have had such an incredible time. Here are a series of pictures from my experience- the first one is Day 1 with VivaMayr’s head doctor Dr Max Schubert and the last one is from one of my final days on the lake outside the retreat – I feel like you can clearly see the difference – I lost 6.6 kg’s or 14.5 pounds by following the VivaMayr lifestyle – drastically improved my digestion system which then in turn helps my immunity. Traveling around the world and working like a maniac can get really hard and so I wanted to take some time to really focus on my health. The full story will be explained in the documentary but for now just wanted to share with you guys some of VivaMayr – the days were jam packed with things like hypoxytraining, nasal reflexology, functional training, medical tests, vitamin drips, lake walks, sports, aerial yoga, massages, algae wraps, facials, osteopath sessions – so so many things and all helping to make me better and improve my life! Thank you so much to everyone at VivaMayr Altaussee for such a great stay – Austria is so gorgeous – and now I’m ready to power on! 💕
Ruling with an iron feast …
Dr Christine Stossier, assistant medical director at VivaMayr, said it’s not just about eating the right things, but also about stopping “auto-intoxication” by ingesting the “wrong foods”.
“The fundamental principle is that you can improve someone health’s through digestion,” Dr Stossier told The Guardian.
“You can eat healthy, organic food, but if you eat it in the wrong way it loses a lot of its value.”
Founder of The Plant Potential and accredited practising dietitian, Jacob McGinness, said while there may be some method to the madness, creating strict rules around food can be harmful.
“Some of these claims have some truth to them,” Mr McGuinness told The New Daily.
“Smelling your food before you eat won’t do anything. But sitting down with no distractions, eating slowly and eating more mindfully can help people get in touch with their appetite and their fullness signals, so you can tell when you’re full before you overeat – by eating slowly you’re able to regulate your appetite.
“But calling foods poisonous, toxic, saying they’re ‘bad’ or causing health problems without using evidence to back their claims can create fear around food and potentially disordered eating patterns.
“It can be dangerous to start creating fear, guilt or worry around food and can lead to having people really strict restricted eating patterns and disordered eating.
“The actual setting of strict food rules itself is a risk factor for developing an eating disorder.”
A picturesque place – if you can afford it
In the Austrian Alps, the wait for spring usually takes a little bit longer than elsewhere. If you look closely, you can still spot the snow on the mountain tops in the distance. With views like this, we don't mind the wait at all. ~ #vivamayr
Nestled between the Loser Plateau mountains and breathtaking Lake Altaussee, the VivaMayr centre offers clients a range of fitness and yoga classes, massages, nasal reflexology and facials.
You even get to keep the fluffy white robe.
But don’t get too excited, even a short stay at the VivaMayr centre will cost you a pretty penny.
Prices range from $442.50 per night for a single room, and just one night in a park residence overlooking the scenic lakes can set you back a whopping $2868.
And that’s not including the “obligatory” medical appointments, which can be as much as $640 per session.