Rebel Wilson’s “year of health” has her on a mission to reach 75 kilograms by the end of 2020, and she’s pulling out all the stops to get there.

The 40-year-old is reportedly implementing the Mayr method diet, which involves some pretty wacky guidelines, but dietitians warn the program’s “strict” rules aren’t necessarily all rooted in fact.

Wilson’s health journey began in 2019, when she attended the picturesque VivaMayr luxury detox spa and wellness centre in Austria, alongside friend and TV presenter Carly Steel.

Because nothing says ‘cult’ like a wellness centre in Austria.

A source close to Wilson told People the Pitch Perfect star had already dropped a few kilos during her stay at the clinic, and had combined her new diet with an extensive exercise regime.

“She exercises with a personal trainer up to six times a week, goes on walks and is trying to up her protein intake nutritionally,” the source said.

Based on Austrian physician Dr Franz Xaver Mayr’s 99-year-old ‘Mayr Cure’, the diet focuses on eating very slowly and improving gut health by eliminating foods that “poison” the digestive system.

Some of the unusual practices promoted by the Mayr method include:

No vegging out on the couch while watching The Office – a cornerstone rule is to always eat at the table with no distractions like TV, your phone or even conversation

Smelling your food before you eat it to activate the digestive system

Chewing your food at least 30 times per mouthful to increase your nutrient intake

‘Nothing raw after four’ – raw food is reserved for morning and early afternoon

No cold liquids during meal time as this is thought to dilute the digestive juices

Breakfast skippers and midnight snackers – look away! You must eat your largest meal in the morning, a medium meal at lunch and a light dinner

Reducing intake of sugar, low-fat foods, gluten and dairy

Ruling with an iron feast …

Dr Christine Stossier, assistant medical director at VivaMayr, said it’s not just about eating the right things, but also about stopping “auto-intoxication” by ingesting the “wrong foods”.

“The fundamental principle is that you can improve someone health’s through digestion,” Dr Stossier told The Guardian.

“You can eat healthy, organic food, but if you eat it in the wrong way it loses a lot of its value.”

Founder of The Plant Potential and accredited practising dietitian, Jacob McGinness, said while there may be some method to the madness, creating strict rules around food can be harmful.

“Some of these claims have some truth to them,” Mr McGuinness told The New Daily.

“Smelling your food before you eat won’t do anything. But sitting down with no distractions, eating slowly and eating more mindfully can help people get in touch with their appetite and their fullness signals, so you can tell when you’re full before you overeat – by eating slowly you’re able to regulate your appetite.

“But calling foods poisonous, toxic, saying they’re ‘bad’ or causing health problems without using evidence to back their claims can create fear around food and potentially disordered eating patterns.

“It can be dangerous to start creating fear, guilt or worry around food and can lead to having people really strict restricted eating patterns and disordered eating.

“The actual setting of strict food rules itself is a risk factor for developing an eating disorder.”

A picturesque place – if you can afford it

Nestled between the Loser Plateau mountains and breathtaking Lake Altaussee, the VivaMayr centre offers clients a range of fitness and yoga classes, massages, nasal reflexology and facials.

You even get to keep the fluffy white robe.

But don’t get too excited, even a short stay at the VivaMayr centre will cost you a pretty penny.

Prices range from $442.50 per night for a single room, and just one night in a park residence overlooking the scenic lakes can set you back a whopping $2868.

And that’s not including the “obligatory” medical appointments, which can be as much as $640 per session.