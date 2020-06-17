Is there anything Kanye West can’t do?

Already we know Kanye the music megastar, the fashion designer, the high-profile celeb – heck, even as a 2024 US presidential candidate.

Now introducing: Kanye the beautician.

The controversial celeb has filed a trademark for a beauty and wellness line under his brand Yeezy.

It’ll encompass make-up, skincare, false eyelashes, nail polish, perfume, haircare products … and scented pine cones.

The sniffable cones are part of the wellness range, alongside aromatherapy pillows.

Why wouldn’t Kanye turn his hand to the ever-profitable beauty biz?

His wife Kim Kardashian’s beauty line KKW made a tidy $US100 million last year.

His sister-in-law Kylie Jenner pocketed $1.2 billion in November when she sold her brand (which may or may not have made her a billionaire).

Kanye has already cemented his billionaire status, declared by Forbes just recently, in April.

His assets include (but are no means limited to) $17 million in cold hard cash, $35 million in stocks, $100-odd million in property and land, and his stake in the Yeezy sneaker line, which is worth some $1.26 billion as a total brand.

Oh, and his career as a musician pays OK by industry standards – $90 million for the rights to his back catalogue.