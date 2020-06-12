Entertainment Celebrity Star-studded and cringeworthy: Twitter roasts ‘I Take Responsibility’ video
Updated:

Star-studded and cringeworthy: Twitter roasts ‘I Take Responsibility’ video

Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Julianne Moore, Piper Perabo, Stanley Tucci, Ilana Glazer, and Aly Raisman
The well-intentioned pledge was received poorly by fans who called it hollow and performative. Photo: YouTube / Confluential Films
Some famous faces have joined forces to “take responsibility” for their past racist behaviours – but not everyone is singing their praises.

Celebrities including Kristen Bell, Sarah Paulson, Aaron Paul, Stanley Tucci and Kesha, took accountability for not calling out everyday racist comments and jokes.

I Take Responsibility is a new organisation that has partnered with prominent US anti-racism body the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and encourages whites to reflect on their role in perpetuating racism.

The viral video begins with each celebrity acknowledging their complacency and role in perpetuating cycles of racism.

“For every time it was easier to ignore than to call it out for what it was,” Bell said.

“Every time I explained away police brutality, or turned a blind eye,” Bryce Dallas Howard added.

The video then went on to show the stars pledging to take action and no longer be bystanders.

“I will no longer allow an unchecked moment, I will no longer allow racist, hurtful words, jokes, stereotypes, no matter how big or small to be uttered in my presence,” Tucci said.

But while many were quick to applaud the video, others said it looked like the stars were acting, and that it felt showy and idealistic.

Fans took to Twitter, comparing the clip to Gal Gadot’s infamous Imagine video, labelling it as inauthentic and performative.

And then Twitter users did what they do best – make memes and fire gibes at their favourite celebs.

Mouth closed, wallet open…

Some users were disappointed that their submissions didn’t make the cut

Now screening Gal Gadot’s Imagine part II: I Take Responsibility

Look away, American Horror Story fans, we didn’t see anything

Photo: Twitter

And the Oscar for performative wokeness goes to…

Photo: Twitter

Still has to be better than the Cats movie, right?

Where were you when Aaron Paul solved racism?

