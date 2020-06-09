Sydney-born model Lara Bingle and husband Sam Worthington have slipped a new member into their family without any of us noticing.

The family announced in November they were expecting their third son.

This week, the newly-five family was spotted at the beach in their home town of Los Angeles, California, complete with bub in a stroller.

“It’s my third boy, and we’re all very excited and very happy,” Lara told Vogue Australia last year.

“I think any addition brings joy and happiness to the family, but more so when you can share it with the other boys. It’s such a boys club in my house!”

A far cry from “Where the bloody hell are ya?”, Lara, 32, is now keeping her private life private, with Avatar actor Sam and sons Rocket, 5, and Racer, 3.

The couple are yet to publicly acknowledge the birth of their third son, let alone reveal his name.

Eagle-eyed celeb bloggers also spotted confirmation on May 16 via Lara’s facialist Melanie Grant, who posted on Instagram that she was gifting Lara – as one of “three new mamas” – a hand treatment, “until I can see them in real life”.

Papped at the beach late last week, the Worthington family appear at ease with their new member.

In the heavily copyrighted photographs, Sam, 43, is still sporting the beard we saw via Lara’s Instagram four months ago, while the two boys scamper in the sand at Manhattan Beach.

Sam and Lara met in 2013 and married in secret a year later.

Born in Sydney, she has since relocated to LA, and runs her beauty brand The Base, as well as taking up ambassador roles with lux outlets like Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co.

Lara’s mother, Sharon Bingle, was forced to quarantine in Sydney earlier this year, under the recent Australian arrivals policy for COVID-19.

Lara took to Twitter to slam the conditions her mother, 63, was forced to stay in, all while displaying symptoms of the virus.

I don’t think this looks like a 5 star accommodation to me. The next 14 days here for my 63 year old mum who is showing heavy symptoms. This is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/MzPyXAj23Y — Lara Worthington (@MsLWorthington) March 30, 2020

She was further outspoken during the summer of bushfires, even turning the heat on PM Scott Morrison when he disappeared from the country to Hawaii.