Updated:

The internet reacts to Robert Pattinson’s unhinged sugar-pasta recipe

Robert Pattinson
They say there are no rules in cooking, but let's all agree that pasta does not go in the microwave. Photo: Getty
Robert Pattinson’s recent interview with GQ has people talking, but not for the reasons you might think.

The interview, which could be described as quirky (although bizarre and chaotic would seem more fitting), features Pattinson speaking candidly about his titular role in Christopher Nolan’s The Batman.

But what got fans’ attention was Pattinson’s puzzling attempt to make a microwaveable pasta dish in which he accidentally ignites his latex glove, and almost burns down his apartment.

It seems isolation may have gotten to the 34-year-old, who said he wanted to create a hand-held pasta-based food akin to a pizza or burger, and also admitted to eating “out of cans like a wild animal”.

The dish in question, Piccolini Cuscino (meaning “little pillow”) is an odd concoction of penne, sauce, an inappropriate amount of sugar, hamburger buns, pre-sliced cheese and corn flakes, which is then smashed together into a tinfoil ball.

Pattinson then placed the ball into a microwave, which he mistook for an oven.

“A lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave, and Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire,” author Zach Baron wrote in the article.

“‘The f–king electricity … Oh my God’, he says, still on the floor.

“In the silence, Pattinson and I both stare at the mysterious piece of machinery built into the wall behind him.

“’Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone,’ he says, sighing again, picking himself off the floor. ‘But that is a Piccolini Cuscino’,” Baron wrote.

In addition to this catastrophic culinary attempt, the Twilight star also included a series of isolation-inspired self-portraits.

It wasn’t long before the internet did what it does best – absolutely roasting the interview through a series of glorious memes.

The confidence of a master chef, the culinary skills of a child …

It’s called fashion … look it up

3AM pantry raid? R-Patz is all of us during isolation

Someone should tell him about the PPE shortage …

Is there still time to re-cast?

Our favourite sexy, unhinged former vampire

‘Cool, cool’ he says as the microwave explodes

If Batman is a bust, he might consider The Great British Bake-off

‘Hello, I’d like to report a crime – yes he put the sugar into the pasta’

