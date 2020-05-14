The internet reacts to Robert Pattinson’s unhinged sugar-pasta recipe

Robert Pattinson’s recent interview with GQ has people talking, but not for the reasons you might think.

The interview, which could be described as quirky (although bizarre and chaotic would seem more fitting), features Pattinson speaking candidly about his titular role in Christopher Nolan’s The Batman.

But what got fans’ attention was Pattinson’s puzzling attempt to make a microwaveable pasta dish in which he accidentally ignites his latex glove, and almost burns down his apartment.

It seems isolation may have gotten to the 34-year-old, who said he wanted to create a hand-held pasta-based food akin to a pizza or burger, and also admitted to eating “out of cans like a wild animal”.

The dish in question, Piccolini Cuscino (meaning “little pillow”) is an odd concoction of penne, sauce, an inappropriate amount of sugar, hamburger buns, pre-sliced cheese and corn flakes, which is then smashed together into a tinfoil ball.

Pattinson then placed the ball into a microwave, which he mistook for an oven.

“A lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave, and Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire,” author Zach Baron wrote in the article.

“‘The f–king electricity … Oh my God’, he says, still on the floor.

“In the silence, Pattinson and I both stare at the mysterious piece of machinery built into the wall behind him.

“’Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone,’ he says, sighing again, picking himself off the floor. ‘But that is a Piccolini Cuscino’,” Baron wrote.

In addition to this catastrophic culinary attempt, the Twilight star also included a series of isolation-inspired self-portraits.

sure why not let robert pattinson style his own fashion shoot from quarantine what could go wrong pic.twitter.com/7vZGcfYZaC — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) May 12, 2020

It wasn’t long before the internet did what it does best – absolutely roasting the interview through a series of glorious memes.

The confidence of a master chef, the culinary skills of a child …

robert pattinson trying to make piccolini cuscino for that gq interviewer like pic.twitter.com/3ofZsM09mN — Saru (@saru_garg) May 12, 2020

It’s called fashion … look it up

robert pattinson for GQ and me in my primary school tie day outfit have the same energy pic.twitter.com/J6ad5TtNYO — stay (n)at home (@natashapetrou) May 12, 2020

3AM pantry raid? R-Patz is all of us during isolation

#RobertPattinson in his GQ self shoot is my 3AM mood for life pic.twitter.com/3RiBsaWM9g — your last 2 brain cells at 3 AM (@cxxchiegang) May 13, 2020

Someone should tell him about the PPE shortage …

“At this point, he accidentally ignites one of his latex gloves, which promptly melts onto his palm. He yells in pain.” WTF #RobertPattinson #GQ pic.twitter.com/NESzjsdlME — Amaka (@amakaekeocha) May 12, 2020

Is there still time to re-cast?

Robert Pattinson's chaotic energy is unreal. The man is the Joker playing the Batman. — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 12, 2020

Our favourite sexy, unhinged former vampire

robert pattinson is literally an insane person pic.twitter.com/m3TZdWf6bc — ken (@mulhlndrve) May 12, 2020

‘Cool, cool’ he says as the microwave explodes

Live footage of Robert Pattinson making a "pasta pillow" pic.twitter.com/r1OSA9xMYK — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) May 12, 2020

If Batman is a bust, he might consider The Great British Bake-off

robert pattinson making pasta pic.twitter.com/I7R0gveAGb — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) May 12, 2020

‘Hello, I’d like to report a crime – yes he put the sugar into the pasta’