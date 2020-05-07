Elon Musk and Grimes’ bizarre baby name, and other A-list isolation babies

Grimes and Elon Musk welcomed their first child together this week, X Æ A-12 Musk.

No, that isn’t a typo or some stray computer code.

Grimes, whose birth name is Claire Elise Boucher, took to Twitter to explain the meaning behind the unusual name and, somehow, confused us even more.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

“X, the unknown variable,” Grimes said.

The singer went on to explain that Æ is her “elven spelling of AI”, while the A-12 is the “precursor to SR-17”, the couple’s favourite aircraft.

While some fans took to social media to try and decode the name, others appeared to jokingly accept the baby as the alien overlord he is destined to become.

The correct pronunciation of the name remains unclear, but the front-running theory suggests it will be X Ash Archangel, after a fan noted the Æ is pronounced ‘ash’.

Another fan suggested it might be more generic than we think, with X Ash A potentially sounding out Zasha or Sasha.

According to The Shovel, the correct pronunciation is ‘You-ll · be · bull-ied · at · school’.

Whether or not the name will make it through the Californian laws that prohibit the use of symbols and numbers in a person’s name is a different story.

At least we can all agree that an alien billionaire baby still isn’t the weirdest thing about 2020 so far.

But while the rest of us have been binging on Netflix and baking banana bread, a number of A-listers have been baking buns of their own.

Chloe Sevigny and Sinisa Mačković

Chloe Sevigny introduced her first child to the world on Thursday, sharing a sweet post on Instagram.

The 45-year-old actress welcomed a baby boy on May 2, opting for a more conventional name.

“Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mačković,” Sevigny captioned a pic of the young family.

“Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time.”

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

… And a Pacey baby makes three.

The former Dawson’s Creek star welcomed a baby girl with wife Jodie Turner-Smith on April 21.

Jackson opened up to Buzzfeed News about his nerves on becoming a father for the first time.

“I’ve never been a parent before, so I’m not quite sure how much of this is just ‘first baby anxiety’ and how much of this is pandemic anxiety,” Jackson said.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silver

Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva welcomed their bundle of joy on April 24.

The newest addition to the family will be the second child for the 70-year-old actor and his 37-year-old wife, who already have a one-year-old son named Alexander.

Both Gere and Silva have children from other marriages.

While the baby boy’s name remains a secret, Silva wasn’t shy about celebrating the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary via Instagram on Wednesday.

“I’m so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your wife!” Silva said.

Ronan and Storm Keating

The Keatings welcomed their second child, a baby girl they named Coco Knox Keating, in late March.

“It was obviously very strange, because nobody could come into the hospital – it was just Storm and myself and little Coco in lockdown in the hospital,” Keating told Magic Radio Breakfast.

“The nurses were amazing, the staff were brilliant, but it was just so different, it was so quiet.”

Keating also has three older children, Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14 with his previous wife Yvonne.