Madonna has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies,” Madonna, 61, said.

“So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car… and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining.”

 

However, the US Centre for Disease Control has yet to confirm if the possession of antibodies is equal to immunity.

The discovery of antibodies suggests it is likely Madonna has already been infected with the virus.

“CDC scientists are conducting studies to better understand the level of antibodies needed for protection, the duration of that protection, and the factors associated with whether a person develops a protective antibody response” the organisation’s website states.

Earlier in quarantine, Madonna caused controversy when she referred to the pandemic as “the great equaliser.”

However, she has since donated $1 million to the Gates Philanthropy Partners’ COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator.

“I send enormous gratitude and strength to the courageous first responders, medical professionals and scientists who are protecting our communities, those suffering and our most vulnerable.” Madonna wrote in a statement on her website.

-with agencies

