Another charge gone in Rocky Horror case

Australian actor Craig McLachlan with partner Vanessa Scammell outside Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 11. Photo: AAP
Another charge has been dropped in the indecent assault case against Rocky Horror Show actor Craig McLachlan.

The Gold Logie winner still faces seven charges of indecent assault and six of assault against four women during a run of the popular musical, in which McLachlan played the lead role of Dr Frank-N-Furter.

One charge of attempted indecent assault, involving allegations McLachlan tried to kiss one of the women on the lips on stage, was dismissed in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

But magistrate Belinda Wallington ruled McLachlan had a case to answer for 13 remaining charges, including allegations he traced his finger around the outline of another actress’s vagina during the performance of a “bedroom” scene.

He is also accused of kissing a co-star’s neck, breasts, stomach and buttocks on at least 20 occasions during performances.

Prosecutors said it was not part of the role McLachlan was meant to perform.

In another instance, he is accused of kneeling before a woman in her dressing room and telling her she was beautiful and he could not stop thinking her.

She alleged McLachlan then kissed her on the mouth and she was shocked and did not participate.

He is later accused of telling her he was “so embarrassed” and had “made a fool of myself”.

During one performance, McLachlan also allegedly kissed and forced his tongue into the mouth of a co-star when it was not in the scene.

Afterwards, when the woman said she told him “don’t you ever do that to me again”, McLachlan allegedly replied “you are nothing. I will end you”.

The court was previously told the Rocky Horror Show was a highly sexualised environment, both on and off stage.

McLachlan was not in court on Monday.

His lawyers earlier argued allegations against him either did not happen or did not amount to indecent assault.

The case is due back in court for further submissions on November 2.

McLachlan previously launched defamation action in NSW against a former co-star, the ABC and the publisher formerly known as Fairfax Media.

That case was delayed until after criminal proceedings against the actor were finalised.

-AAP

