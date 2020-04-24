Prince William shows off his comedy talents in skit with Stephen Fry

Prince William has made his comedy debut, appearing in a sketch poking fun at himself for a BBC coronavirus fund-raiser.

The Duke of Cambridge joked about home-schooling, being German and appropriate clothing for Zoom calls in a Blackadder-themed sketch with Stephen Fry that aired in Britain on Thursday night.

Fry appeared as his Blackadder character Lord Melchett in the skit on Britain’s The Big Night In coronavirus appeal. The event, a combined effort by Comic Relief and Children in Need, raised £27 million ($A53 million).

In the skit, written by Blackadder‘s Richard Curtis, Fry tells William he is self-isolating with his “old friend Lord Blackadder”.

“Our grandfathers fought together – constantly, I’m told,” Fry says.

“He’s brought along a curious little fellow called Baldrick, who smells of turnips”.

When the prince asks for TV recommendations, saying he is missing East Enders, Fry suggests smash hit Tiger King.

“Oh, I try to avoid shows about royalty,” William says.

The skit ends with William remembering he needs to find his socks and shoes – and even his trousers – before heading off to get the rest of the Cambridge family to join in Britain’s Clap for Carers NHS support campaign.

The family – William, wife Kate Middleton, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are then all seen standing outside their Norfolk home joining in the campaign.

It’s not the first time the Cambridges have joined in the widespread show of support for Britain’s health workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic. Kate and William shared a video of their children, including youngest son Prince Louis, clapping in late March.

On Thursday night, the Duke’s father, Prince Charles, also showed his support for NHS workers, sharing a video of him and wife Camilla clapping at the door of their Scotland home.

Prince Charles has been in Scotland since early March, after heading there to recuperate from the coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is recovering at his country residence after a spell in intensive care with COVID-19, was also due take part in the applause.

Mr Johnson, who has faced criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the virus outbreak, is reportedly is planning to return to work as early as Monday.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis with the number of deaths related to coronavirus hitting 18,738 – the fifth highest national death toll from the pandemic linked to at least 184,900 deaths worldwide.

Mr Johnson has told aides to schedule meetings with cabinet ministers next week to get up to speed, Britain’s Telegraph reported on Thursday.

Britain is working on a mass testing and tracking program to try to reduce the rate of transmission and possibly ease stringent lockdown measures.

-with AAP