Johnny Depp joins Instagram to address fans, releases song

Johnny Depp has made his first venture into the world of social media, finally joining Instagram on Friday morning.

The 56-year-old’s debut came via an image of himself sitting surrounded by candles.

“Hello everyone … filming something for you now … gimme a minute,” the caption read.

Shortly after, Depp posted an eight-minute video in which he encouraged his fans to keep their spirits up and be creative during coronavirus isolation.

“I don’t think I’ve really ever felt any particular reason to [join social media] until now,” he said.

“We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony.

“Create something today that will benefit yourselves and others tomorrow. Do anything you think could be of use to brighten someone’s day. Draw, read, paint, think, learn, make a film on your phone, play an instrument if you play; if you don’t, learn.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star went on to promote his new song, a cover of John Lennon’s Isolation with The Yardbirds guitarist Jeff Buck.

During the video, keen fans caught what might have been a subtle dig at Depp’s ongoing divorce saga with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“On a more personal note, thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years,” he said.

Both Depp and Heard have accused one another of domestic violence and abuse as their messy divorce continues to dominate headlines.

Depp is still involved in a legal battle with British tabloid The Sun, which he claims published defamatory and false statements that he beat up Heard.