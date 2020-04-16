Isabel Lucas dropped by charity amid anti-vax controversy

Isabel Lucas has been dropped by the charity she partnered with only weeks ago because of her anti-vaccination views.

Lucas received a slew of backlash for her controversial stance on vaccination, which resulted in the termination of her ambassadorship.

The Home and Away and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star was announced as the girls rights ambassador for charity group Plan International just three weeks ago.

In a recent comment on Instagram, Lucas claimed that she didn’t “trust the path of vaccination”.

Hi @brenwickham, we are aware of the issue and as of today, Ms Lucas and Plan International Australia have come to an agreement to end the ambassadorship. — Plan International Australia (@PlanAustralia) April 15, 2020

This comes as Aussie celebrity chef and My Kitchen Rules judge Pete Evans came under fire for spruiking an “energy revitalisation” device.

Evans implied that the BioCharger NG could treat a number of health-related issues, including COVID-19.

The Therapeutic Goods Association has since launched an investigation into the dodgy claims.

Lucas teamed up with the charity on March 27, stating its work with disadvantaged young girls was even more important during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we head into an uncertain future and particularly as COVID-19 is starting to impact the countries where Plan International works, it’s more important than ever before to support the work, particularly protecting girls in crisis and facilitating hygiene kits for families,” she said in a statement.

“It inspires me that Plan International empowers girls to speak up and to know their rights and that they work with girls at different stages: From girlhood to adulthood.”

In an Instagram story, Lucas later branded her comment a “misunderstanding”.

“I have concerns about ‘mandatory’ vaccination, not vaccination itself,” she said.

“Moving forward, I’d like to welcome and invite cohesive, clear and calm communication around ‘mandatory’ vaccines, ethical vaccine testing and how to support every human being to have the right to freedom of choice.”

But this is not the first time in recent weeks that Lucas has been scrutinised for her controversial views.

The Aussie actor regularly uses her Instagram account to discuss 5G radiation conspiracy theories.

“Why has 5G microwave radiation technology not tested as safe?” she asked.

“Why have we, the people, not been given the choice if we want this in our communities or not?”