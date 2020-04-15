Comedian Amy Schumer has announced she and husband Chris Fischer officially altered the name of their son, after the world collectively pointed out they’d given him a first and middle name that sounded a little rude: Gene Attell.

(Yep, that’s a little too similar to genital. Add Fischer onto the end of it, and yeah.)

Gene Fischer was born in early May last year, and his middle name was given in honour their the couple’s friend Dave Attell.

Such beautiful intentions overshadowed any potential schoolyard bullying that lay in little Gene’s future.

Schumer revealed the name-changer on the latest episode of her podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith to co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett and Keith Robinson.

“Do you guys know that Gene, our baby’s name, is officially changed? It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realised that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital’,” she said.

Australian actor Claudia O’Doherty was a guest on the episode, and pointed out she’d connected those homophonic dots.

Or, her mother did anyway.

“My mum pointed that out to me, actually. My mum was like, ‘Amy’s called her son Genital’,” said O’Doherty, who co-starred with Schumer in Trainwreck.

Instead, Gene’s revised middle name is Dave.

A funny mummy

Making light of her pregnancy and parenting journey so far is just an occupational hazard for Schumer.

Fans have shared the highs and lows of her journey, starting with the moment she discovered she was pregnant (on Jessica Seinfield’s toilet).

She hasn’t hid the confronting truths of being a mother. She posted a pic of her freshly out of hospital, taking Gene for a stroll – still wearing her mesh control underpants.

It didn’t take long before she got her first dose of mum-shaming.

Schumer performed a stand-up set a little over two weeks after giving birth.

The rebuttal was swift and harsh. The comments ranged from, “I’m sorry. What?! Didn’t you birth a human like five minutes ago?” to, “Jesus, Amy. Let the stitches dissolve first. I’m still on the couch and my youngest is three”.

The comedian laughed it off, posting a photo of herself expressing milk with the caption: “Sending out love to the moms [sic] shaming me for doing standup last night!”

We can expect to see plenty more where this came from in Schumer’s upcoming documentary, which will be based around the 37-year-old’s journey from an IVF pregnancy through being diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (kind of like a severe morning sickness that can require hospitalisation) to giving birth – all while being a working mum in the public spotlight.

Expecting Amy is due to be released on HBO in the northern autumn this year, but a definite date hasn’t been nailed down just yet.

No doubt we’ll see the moment Gene Attell dawns on her.