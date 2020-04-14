‘Noice, courageous’: Magda Szubanski’s hilarious tribute to health workers

Kath and Kim comedy favourite Sharon Strzelecki has returned to the airwaves with a special shout-out to Australia’s health workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

In the tribute, Sharon’s alter-ego, comedian Magda Szubanski, leads health and emergency workers in a video version of Soft Cell’s Tainted Love with a COVID-19 spin.

Szubanski – who wears Sharon’s signature netball garb – has changed the words “tainted love” in the song to “COVID bug”.

Workers from Melbourne’s Footscray Hospital and Prahran East Medical Centres, Ambulance Victoria and the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital co-star with Szubanski in her tribute to medical workers on the front line of the pandemic fight.

“Noice, strong, courageous,” she wrote.

“A special Sharon shout-out to all our healthcare workers, on the front line and behind the scenes. To paraphrase Sir Elton John: I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do. My gift is my dance and … this one’s for you.”

The video was posted to Szubanski’s Instagram on Monday – and had had nearly 80,000 views by Tuesday morning.

Paramedic Dionne is one of the comedian’s co-stars. She signed on after seeing the tribute promoted on social media.

“I thought: I have to be involved in that! I must!” she told Melbourne’s 3AW radio.

“It was a fun and daggy dance.

“The brief was just to get some positivity out into the world.”

And never fear, front-line workers who missed out on the first callout still have a chance to feature:

“Health workers, please send us vids of you dancing to this and we will update and add them in,” Szubanksi wrote.

“Noice.”