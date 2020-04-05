Louis CK makes a big joke out of being named a #MeToo predator

Disgraced comedian Louis CK has returned with a surprise stand-up special, after admitting to several accounts of sexual misconduct in the 2010s.

He was one of the first men in Hollywood whose behavior came to light during the #MeToo movement, but he started to re-emerge in comedy clubs in 2018 with new material.

He jokes about his misconduct and infamy in the new special, Sincerely Louis CK, which was released for $US7.99 on his website on Saturday.

The performance captures him being welcomed with a standing ovation from a packed Washington DC crowd.

“How was your last couple of years? How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys? Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?” he asked the crowd.

He continued, “I learned a lot. I learned how to eat alone in a restaurant with people giving me the finger from across the room.”

CK bookended the set with jokes about his sexual misconduct and the accounts of him masturbating in front of women, saying he had to go on an international tour.

“I thought I should leave the nation – thought it was a good idea. Would have left the planet if they had another one of those,” he quipped.

In the closing minutes, he discussed consent and how it needs to be clear and ongoing.

“If you want to do it with someone else, you need to ask first. But if they say ‘yes’, you still don’t get to go ‘Woo!’ and charge ahead. You need to check in often, I guess that’s what I’d say,” he said.

“It’s not always clear how people feel. Men are taught to make sure the woman is okay. The thing is, women know how to seem okay when they’re not okay.”

CK then compared women having sex and slaves singing while they were forced to work.

“It’s kind of like a Negro spiritual. It’s sort of similar. So to assume that she likes it is like if they heard slaves singing in the field and you’re like, ‘Hey, they’re having a good time out there,'” he says.

Throughout the profanity-filled special, CK makes jokes about necrophilia, pedophilia, terrorism, people with disabilities, the Holocaust and other touchy subjects, much to the audience’s amusement.

