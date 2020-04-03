For most of us enduring the coronavirus lockdown inside our average-size homes, ‘a change of scenery’ might simply mean moving out of your bedroom/cave and into the living room.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you might even journey out into the garden.

But for some A-listers hunkering down has a totally different meaning.

From pools and tennis courts, to bathrooms bigger than your whole home, this is how the other half are living.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West

Scandinavian minimalism meets mausoleum-chic in the Kardashian-West household.

Designed by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, this Los Angelis home was described by Kanye West as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”.

With white and neutral tones dominating this $US20 million mansion, you might wonder if four young children actually live here, but West promises the house is kid-friendly.

The couple have received criticism for the lack of kid-friendly spaces and design.

They have four children together, North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (10 months).

Jason Statham

Statham swaps fast and furious living for simplicity and serenity in his Malibu house.

He also reminds us how much we would kill for beachfront views.

Spending three months in isolation here must seem less gruelling and more reminiscent of an expensive spa retreat.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne

Opulence and extravagance rule in the Delevingne sisters’ LA home, which might be the total antithesis of the Kardashian-West manse.

If you hate bright colours, velvet and mirrored ceilings – look away now.

This home is Gatsby – if that fictional character lived in the Playboy Mansion. Somehow, the supermodel sisters have made it super-cool.

This bachelor pad-inspired bedroom belongs to Cara and it opens to a soundproof party room with a stripper pole.

Robert Downey Jr

There is a lot going on at the Downey residence.

And this is to say nothing of the enormous, green statue of a praying mantis.

According to Downey, he was looking for something he hadn’t “seen a million times,”

“We didn’t set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsy and fun. And we definitely don’t like boring.” he said.

Designed by Joe Nahem and his team at Fox-Nahem Associates, this Hamptons home couldn’t be boring if it tried.

Elle McPherson

This Florida house is a quarantine dream.

Stylish and sophisticated and brimming with art – of course Elle McPherson lives here.

The Australian model and entrepreneur lives here with her two sons, Arpad (22) and Aurelius (17).

Between the giant pool and lux bathtub, there wouldn’t be any reason to ever leave this pad – pandemic or not.