Entertainment Celebrity Lockdown lux: Check out where the celebs are holed up
Updated:

Lockdown lux: Check out where the celebs are holed up

Cara Delevingne Poppy Delevingne
From swimming pools to stripper poles: social distancing never looked so stylish. Photo: Architectural Digest
For most of us enduring the coronavirus lockdown inside our average-size homes, ‘a change of scenery’ might simply mean moving out of your bedroom/cave and into the living room.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you might even journey out into the garden.

But for some A-listers hunkering down has a totally different meaning.

From pools and tennis courts, to bathrooms bigger than your whole home, this is how the other half are living.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West

Scandinavian minimalism meets mausoleum-chic in the Kardashian-West household.

The couple spent an extra $US20 million renovating the home. Photo: Architectural Digest 

Designed by Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, this Los Angelis home was described by Kanye West as a “futuristic Belgian monastery”.

With white and neutral tones dominating this $US20 million mansion, you might wonder if four young children actually live here, but West promises the house is kid-friendly.

You would never guess four children live here. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

The couple have received criticism for the lack of kid-friendly spaces and design.

Think of the acoustics this hallway would provide. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

They have four children together, North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2), and Psalm (10 months).

The sinks in this mega bathroom caused a stir online for their apparent lack of drains. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

Jason Statham

Statham swaps fast and furious living for simplicity and serenity in his Malibu house.

Statham shares the house with supermodel partner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

He also reminds us how much we would kill for beachfront views.

Working from home never looked more relaxing. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

Spending three months in isolation here must seem less gruelling and more reminiscent of an expensive spa retreat.

Statham appears to have a Scandinavian fixation. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

Cara and Poppy Delevingne

Opulence and extravagance rule in the Delevingne sisters’ LA home, which might be the total antithesis of the Kardashian-West manse.

The theme for the house is ‘jungle’. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com)

If you hate bright colours, velvet and mirrored ceilings – look away now.

Art-deco meets Malibu excess and, surprisingly, it works. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

This home is Gatsby – if that fictional character lived in the Playboy Mansion. Somehow, the supermodel sisters have made it super-cool.

This bed is over three metres long. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

This bachelor pad-inspired bedroom belongs to Cara and it opens to a soundproof party room with a stripper pole.

House of two supermodels or I Dream of Jeanie set? Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

Robert Downey Jr

There is a lot going on at the Downey residence.

Downey lives here with his wife, Susan. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

And this is to say nothing of the enormous, green statue of a praying mantis.

Very Tim Burton-esque. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

According to Downey, he was looking for something he hadn’t “seen a million times,”

“We didn’t set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsy and fun. And we definitely don’t like boring.” he said.

The Iron Man star and his wife have been married for 18 years. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

Designed by Joe Nahem and his team at Fox-Nahem Associates, this Hamptons home couldn’t be boring if it tried.

The pair share the house with their son and two cats. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

Elle McPherson

This Florida house is a quarantine dream.

Who said neon signs were tacky? Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

Stylish and sophisticated and brimming with art – of course Elle McPherson lives here.

Away from the prying eyes of Hollywood, this home is only a few minutes from Downtown Miami. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

The Australian model and entrepreneur lives here with her two sons, Arpad (22) and Aurelius (17).

One man’s isolation is another man’s vacation. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com)

Between the giant pool and lux bathtub, there wouldn’t be any reason to ever leave this pad – pandemic or not.

The bathtub says ‘serenity’ but the chair says ‘carpet burn’. Photo: Architectural Digest (https://www.architecturaldigest.com) 

