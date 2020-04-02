Coronavirus battle attracts big-ticket donations from celebrities

Taylor Swift has stunned the employees of a small, independent record store in Nashville by covering their wages after the store closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many small businesses all over the world, Grimey’s New & Preloved Music in Nashville, Tennessee was forced to send employees home two weeks ago.

“We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis told Rolling Stone.

“I didn’t even know we were on her radar … this assistance from Ms Swift helps give us a real shot at coming back on the other side of this.”

Swift will also cover the cost of three months of healthcare for the lucky employees.

Some celebrities chose to help out by performing a stirring (and very awkward) rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine, but others have taken a more pragmatic approach.

Celebrities give back…

Dolly Parton announced on Twitter on Wednesday that she would be donating $US1 million ($1.6 million) to the Vanderbilt University. The funds will go towards research for a coronavirus cure.

My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure. — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 1, 2020

Hollywood’s golden couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced on Instagram that they too will be joining the fight by donating $US1 million.

The funds will be split between US- and Canada-based charities, Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

The Clara Lionel Foundation, which is run by singer and beauty mogul Rihanna, has also generously donated a whopping $US5 million.

The funds will be split among multiple initiatives, including the International Rescue Committee and World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Rihanna also teamed up with Jay-Z and his charity, Shawn Carter Foundation to donate $US1 million each.

This time, the donations will go towards undocumented workers, the children of frontline healthcare professionals and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Kris Jenner have teamed up with US beauty conglomerate Coty to produce hand sanitiser.

The product will be manufactured in Coty factories and donated to healthcare professionals on the frontlines.

Kylie Jenner also donated $US1 million to buy much-needed face masks and other protective gear for doctors and nurses in California.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have also donated $US1 million to the New York Governor’s office and to women’s refuge charity, WIN.

The donation will be split between purchasing ventilators for hospitals and providing resources for women’s shelters in New York.

This comes as the coronavirus death toll in New York surges passed 2000.