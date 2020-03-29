Entertainment Celebrity Coronavirus: Tom Hanks back in US, recovered and full of gratitude for Australian care
Coronavirus: Tom Hanks back in US, recovered and full of gratitude for Australian care

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson during their coronavirus quarantine in Australia. Photo: Twitter
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are back home in the United States, weeks after testing positive to coronavirus in Australia.

The pair returned to Los Angeles reportedly by private jet on Friday.
Hanks, 63, took to Twitter on Sunday AEDT to tell his fans they were back and continuing to stay safe from COVID-19.

“Hey Folks … We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” he tweeted.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all who reached out with well wishes.

“Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

The pair had been briefly hospitalised on Australia’s Gold Coast after testing positive for coronavirus on March 12.

They went into self-isolation and checked in with fans via Instagram. They were released from hospital on March 18.

The Oscar-winning actor was in Australia for director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, to play the role of the star’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.
Production stopped after Hanks confirmed he had COVID-19.

Wilson, an actor, singer, producer and songwriter, made her singing debut in a show at the Sydney Opera House.

