The coronavirus situation is changing quickly, and it can be hard to keep up with all the latest developments and expert advice.

It’s lucky then, that despite widespread social distancing and self-isolation measures, we still have social media to connect us and amplify important voices of COVID-19 reason and wisdom.

And then there is Madonna.

On Monday, the Queen of Pop caused a splash on social media by posting an Instagram video of herself luxuriating in a bath, while providing social commentary on the coronavirus pandemic.

Madonna declared that the virus was a “great equaliser” that has rendered people “equal in many ways”, without regard to age, wealth or social status.

She captioned the Instagram post “No-Discrimination-COVID-19!!” alongside the hashtags #quarantine #covid_19 and #staysafe

But the Like A Prayer singer isn’t the first celebrity to post a questionable COVID-19 video.

Last week, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot nearly broke the internet with a video of herself and a slew of A-list celebrity pals singing along to John Lennon’s Imagine while in self-isolation.

“We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us,” Gadot wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT



The video was roundly mocked for being cringeworthy and out of touch with the day-to-day reality faced by ordinary people during the coronavirus pandemic.