Johnny Depp’s invective-laden texts about ex-wife exposed in court

Johnny Depp said former wife Amber Heard was “begging for global humiliation” and was “going to get it” in a text message to a friend during the couple’s marriage breakdown.

Depp’s text messages are at the centre of a UK High Court hearing in his libel case against The Sun newspaper over allegations he was violent and abusive towards his ex-wife.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, 56, is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publishers of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor over an April 2018 article which referred to him as a “wife-beater”.

A two-week trial was due to begin in London on Monday, but the hearing has been adjourned due to the worldwide coronavirus crisis.

At a hearing on Friday in which the decision to adjourn was made, Adam Wolanski QC, for NGN, read out a text from Depp to his sister Christi Dembrowski in June 2016, in which Depp said, “I want her replaced on that WB film”.

Wolanski said the text was a reference to the Warner Brothers film Aquaman which featured Heard.

“There now exists online a petition for Ms Heard to be removed from the role which has generated 400,000 signatures,” Mr Wolanski said.

“Her sole fault appears to be that she crossed Mr Depp, one of the most influential and revered people in Hollywood.”

The barrister read out another text, sent by Depp to his friend Christian Carino on August 15, 2016, the day after Depp and Heard struck a legal agreement relating to the end of their marriage.

“She is begging for global humiliation,” Depp’s text said.

“She is going to get it. I’m going to need your texts from San Francisco brother … I’m sorry to even ask … but she sucked Mollusk’s crooked d**k and he gave her some s****y lawyers.”

Wolanski told the court “Mollusk” was a reference to Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla co-founder.

“I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion or what I thought was love for this gold-digging, low-level, dime-a-dozen, mushy, pointless, dangling, overused flappy fish market,” Depp’s message continued.

“I’m so happy she wants to go to fight this out. She will hit the wall hard.

“And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c**-guzzler out of my life. She will hit the wall hard.

“I met a f****** sublime little Russian here … which made me realise that time I blew on the 50-cent stripper … I would not touch her with a goddamn glove.

“I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her. Sorry man, but now I will stop at nothing.”