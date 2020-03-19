The coronavirus is causing Hollywood productions to grind to a halt, but you can still catch your favourite celebrities on TikTok.

Stars have taken to the popular video-sharing app to document how they are passing their time in quarantine.

Ashley Tisdale gave fans a throwback on Tuesday when she shared her isolation workout.

The High School Musical star donned rainbow pyjamas as she revisited the choreography from her 2006 film.

“My work out while on #selfquarantine. I can’t believe I remembered it,” said Tisdale, sharing the clip on Instagram.

And just to prove that we really are in this together, Tisdale’s co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, joined in on the fun, sharing her own mature take on the classic dance.

Dancing queen, young and sweet, stuck in quarantine.

Jessica Alba showed us that being stuck in isolation with your kids doesn’t have to be a nightmare.

Alba has posted a series of dance challenges featuring her two daughters Honor (11) and Haven (8).

Mariah Carey shared her quarantine video, teaming up with her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe to showcase their healthy hand washing tips.

The trio danced along to rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s verse on her hit song Fantasy.

“Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Wash your hands!” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson has been using her time in lockdown to do God’s work.

And by that we mean recreating iconic scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians with her famous friends.

Catch guest appearances from Benson’s girlfriend Cara Delevingne, Tommy Dorfman, Margaret Qualley and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.

Friends star Courteney Cox also gave fans a laugh when she appeared on daughter Coco Arquette’s TikTok channel.

“Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine (sic)” she said.

Cox later shared the video to her Instagram page, causing co-star Matthew Perry to poke fun at his former television wife.

“Hi honey, what the hell just happened?” Perry wrote.