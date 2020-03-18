Self-isolated Tom Hanks swears he’s learned his Vegemite lesson

Hollywood star Tom Hanks says he’s still suffering from some symptoms of coronavirus as he and his singer wife Rita Wilson continue recovering in Queensland.

Hanks and Wilson were discharged from a Gold Coast hospital on Tuesday, about a week after being quarantined with the virus.

They are now in self-isolation and appear to be killing time by playing cards, according to a message Hanks posted to social media on Wednesday.

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs,” Hanks posted.

However, he did point to some friction in the Hanks-Wilson household.

“Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.”

The post was accompanied by a photo of a Corona branded typewriter.

Hanks also referenced his Vegemite consumption, which was heavily criticised by shocked Australians after he posted a photo of two pieces of toast thickly smothered in the breakfast spread.

“I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx,” he wrote.

“But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick.”

Social media users were quick to caution Hanks about his liberal use of Vegemite. Even his son, Colin, chimed in, with a tongue-in-cheek: “I’ve been saying to him ‘that’s much too much for one piece of toast’ for years.”

The Oscar-winning actor, who is in Australia filming a Baz Luhrmann biopic about Elvis Presley, is not believed to have infected any other cast or crew. However, production on the film has been shut down for two weeks.

Wilson, on the other hand, is believed to have infected the Nine Network’s Richard Wilkins. He is also in self-isolation after a confirmed positive coronavirus test.

Other Nine personalities, including Today Extra hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell, were also in self-isolation after having contact with Wilson.

-with AAP