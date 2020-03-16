Aussies mock quarantined Tom Hanks after Vegemite revelation

Quarantined Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, are being widely mocked by aghast Australians after his latest update on social media.

Hanks and Wilson are quarantined in a Gold Coast hospital after testing positive to coronavirus last week.

Late on Sunday, the Hollywood star posted a cheery update to social media. He again thanked those who are looking after him and Wilson, and said “Let’s take care of ourselves and each other”.

But the LA power couple’s choice of breakfast – as shown in the post – has stirred up quite the reaction.

“Tom. What are you doing? No Australian puts that much Vegemite on their toast,” wrote on Twitter user.

“According to this, Tom Hanks is going to die! Stop him!” wrote another.

And this: “He went full on Vegemite … Never go full on Vegemite.”

Although not everyone disagreed with the level of consumption.

“He isn’t Australian, so … Get well, Tom! Put the jar’s entire contents on your toast if you want,” wrote one fan.

And another who didn’t quite get the joke: “Ummmm, he’s not Australian … maybe that has something to do with it. And who gives a s–t how much he uses???? He was sending out a nice message and all you people can take from it is how much Vegemite he uses?? Wow unbelievable people out there!!!”

Hanks, 63, is in Australia to film a Baz Luhrmann-biopic on Elvis Presley being filmed at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

Production on the film has halted for a fortnight followed his diagnosis. A representative for the production said no cast or crew had come down with the virus.

“We are aware of only the one case of the coronavirus amongst our cast and crew, and additionally the cast member’s wife,” the statement said.

“Working closely with the Queensland Health Department we have delayed our start date by approximately two weeks to allow for the cast member’s full recovery.”

Singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane and also at the Sydney Opera House in the first week of March.

Veteran Nine Network entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins, who met Wilson at the opera house, also has coronavirus.

On Friday, Hanks posted a photo of himself and Wilson in isolation on the Gold Coast.

The Oscar-winning actor looked sombre while Wilson was smiling as he assured fans and friends on Twitter that the couple is doing fine and wanted “to thank everyone here Down Under”.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”.

Hanks’ statement about ‘no crying’ in baseball refers to his famous line from 1992’s A League Of Their Own, in which he portrayed manager Jimmy Dugan.

